New DCU Trademark Officially Reveals Title Option for James Gunn's Secret DC Movie (And It's a Great Choice)

Much has been made about James Gunn's potential secret DC movie, and a new DC Studios trademark may finally reveal that project's official title. For several months now, Gunn has been teasing a secret film project in the works at DC Studios. It has been referred to as "something big" for the newly launched franchise, but not much more is known. While specifics on the project have been scant, Gunn could only keep fans in the dark on the project for so long.

A newly discovered trademark filing has seemingly revealed the title for James Gunn's secret DC movie. On the Trademark Database, Salvation Run has appeared in a new listing from DC Studios, being filed under the category of 'film' among others, namely comic books and printed materials, Luggage and athletic bags, clocks and watches, clothing, toys, and Entertainment services.

DC Comics

This unannounced DCU film is on top of the secret TV project Gunn is actively working on, something he has called his "favorite thing in all [the franchise]."

Salvation Run is also the name of a DC Comics run from the early 2000s, written by Bill Willingham and Lilah Sturges. The seven-issue comic story stars several big-name villains from across DC lore, as they are stranded on a planet-sized prison and forced to survive.

The fan-favorite storyline has been in the DC conversation as of late following the conclusion of Gunn's Peacemaker Season 2. In the R-rated HBO series, John Cena's Peacemaker was left marooned on an extradimensional prison planet, dubbed Salvation, by the ruthless Rick Flag (played by Frank Grillo).

Is the Salvation Run Movie Real?

Despite not having yet been officially announced, it seems as though James Gunn and the DC Studios team may be actively moving ahead with a full-on Salvation Run film project.

The comic book run has been referenced several times by the DCU head since the idea of Salvation was introduced in the Peacemaker Season 2 finale. In several social media posts, Gunn revealed that Salvation is something he has always envisioned the DCU heading toward in its first chapter, potentially setting up a culmination event for this early era of the franchise.

However, he has also been clear that whatever they do with the DC Comics prison planet will not be a direct adaptation of the Salvation Run comics story. That seven-issue run starred big-name characters like the Joker, Lex Luthor, and Vandal Savage, but given Gunn's comments, it is not guaranteed that they will be part of any Salvation Run adaptation.

Thought, it appears that bringing the 2007 comic story to life in some form is where Gunn and the DC Studios brand are headed.

These trademark filings, at times, can ultimately amount to nothing, serving as a simple way for studios to cover their bases. However, given the importance that some aspects of the Salvation Run story have been given in the franchise so far, it feels like this might be something more.