The DCEU's Final Movie Gets Disappointing Crossover Update from Director

With the DCEU coming to an end this year, the director of the franchise's final movie shared a disappointing update with regard to its crossover possibilities.

More than a decade after Man of Steel started the DCEU, with a number of changes to the story behind the scenes, Aquaman and the Lost Kindgom will close off this franchise before James Gunn brings his new DCU into the spotlight.

With this film ending that old era of DC cinematic storytelling, many are wondering if it will feature any sort of crossovers with other heroes that would give a fitting farewell to the decade-old universe, in a similar vein to how The Flash featured Ben Affleck's Batman and Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman.

No Big Crossovers In Final DCEU Film

DC

Speaking with ComicBook.com, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom director James Wan confirmed that his DCEU sequel will be something of a standalone film.

Looking at how the first Aquaman was "a very standalone film," Wan noted that the approach was the same for Aquaman 2, putting the story in its own separate world from the rest of the DCEU:

"Well, 'Aquaman' – even the first film – has always been a very standalone film. That was always our approach: that it kind of lives in its own world, and that's kind of how we've approached 'The Lost Kingdom' as well."

He also highlighted Jason Momoa's performance as Aquaman along with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's take on Black Manta, sharing how excited he is to show fans the work that's been put into this movie:

"You know, people love Jason Momoa; people love him playing this role; and people love the action visuals of this space and this world. And that's what we're doing: we're taking it to the next level and we are still expanding – and just any fans of Aquaman the character, that love Black Manta, this is the next level and I'm very excited to finally put out there to show them what we've been working on all these years."

Will Aquaman 2 Include Any DCEU Crossover Moments?

Rumors had actually pointed to two different Batman cameos coming in Aquaman 2, with Michael Keaton at one point being in line to appear before it was changed to the DCEU's own Ben Affleck.

Jason Momoa himself has even taken to social media to hype up Affleck's comeback for a second time this year after The Flash, although this quote puts that appearance into question with it being a more standalone film.

Looking back at the first Aquaman, that story only held minor references to the greater DCEU, with Mera mentioning Arthur Curry's battle against Steppenwolf from both cuts of Justice League and offering a nod to the events of Man of Steel.

Whether Aquaman 2 takes things any further is a complete mystery, but with this movie serving as a kind of bridge between the SnyderVerse and James Gunn's new Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate, fans will be anxious to see the transition.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will hit theaters on December 20.