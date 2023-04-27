DC Studios' First Project Gets Exciting New Plot Details (Rumor)

Details have been sparse on Creature Commandos, which will act as the kick-off for the rebooted DCU, but new plot details finally surfaced online.

Shortly after DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn announced the initial slate of the first chapter in the new DCU, Gods and Monsters, fans noticed a Justice League film was missing. This prompted fans to speculate how these announced movies and shows, like Swamp-Thing and Lanterns, would culminate into another attempt at a team-up film.

A month later, Gunn seemingly hinted at the direction of DC Studios' first chapter, reposting a photo of Darwyn Cooke's DC: The New Frontier. But rumors persisted despite Gunn debunking other movies rumored for the first chapter of the DCU, which included Justice League: New Frontier.

Plot Details Revealed for DC Studios' Kick-off Project

Insider MyTimeToShineHello revealed on Twitter that Dinosaur Island would appear in DC Studios' first full-produced project, Creature Commandos.

DC Comics

Shortly afterward, another insider, KC Walsh, re-affirmed this rumor and that it would be "the crux of the show" and "a bunch of scientists get lost on a mysterious island that appears to be alive."

DC: The New Frontier — Issue #6

This is important because in DC: The New Frontier, Dinosaur Island is actually The Centre, a giant sentient island bent on destroying all life on Earth.

When one user asked about the island's potential similarity to Ego in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Walsh said, "It's very similar to that idea" but "on a smaller scale," recommending that they watch Justice League: The New Frontier, the animated adaptation of Darwyn Cooke's DC: The New Frontier.

Walsh also clarified that, to his understanding, this island in Creature Commandos would not be the same island rumored to appear in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

James Gunn Loves His Kaiju Villains

James Gunn has developed a habit of including giant alien monsters in his superhero movies. There's Ego the Living Plant in the Guardians of the Galaxy sequel, Starro in The Suicide Squad, the Cow in Peacemaker, and potentially The Centre, too.

So it wouldn't be too surprising to see Gunn quadruple-dip into that well again with a giant sentient island. It'd also be a relatively straightforward enemy to help unite the world's superheroes in the DCU, just as it did in The New Frontier comic, without any overtly complicated backstory or history attached to the character.

As for the plot details revealed by KC Walsh, they match closely to the first issue of The New Frontier. But instead of Rick Flag Sr. and his Creature Commandos going to Dinosaur Island to save a group of scientists, it was The Losers rescuing Rick Flag and a scientist his unit was escorting.

Fans can expect to see DC Studios' Creature Commandos air on Max sometime in 2024.