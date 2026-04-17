DC Studios Unveils First Look at Brainiac's Kandor City Ahead of Superman 2: Man of Tomorrow Debut

As Man of Tomorrow gears up to start production on the DCU clash between David Corenswet's Superman and Lars Eidinger's Brainiac, a unique experience revealed a glimpse at the Bottle City of Kandor.

Warner Bros. just opened the doors to the Superman Experience: Defenders Unite at its Hollywood studio tour, allowing attendees to team up with Superman, Supergirl, and Krypto to fight the DCU's Darkseid. Attendees to Hollywood's DCU experience have been able to see many props from Superman, including a life-sized animatronic Robot #4 and, notably, the Bottle City of Kandor (via DCU Brief).

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DC Comics fans will be more than aware of the story behind the Bottle City of Kandor, which sees the knowledge-hungry Brainiac shrinking and preserving Krypton's capital city shortly before the planet's unfortunate destruction. In some adaptations, Brainiac has even been behind the planet's destruction.

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After Superman liberates the Bottle City of Kandor from Brainiac, it is typically held within the Fortress of Solitude as he searches for a suitable way and place to restore it and its citizens to normal size. The society that arises from the newly restored city usually resides under a red sun and is called New Krypton.

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As James Gunn prepares to introduce German actor Lars Eidinger as one of four main villains appearing in next year's Man of Tomorrow, it's notable that a version of the Bottle City of Kandor has made its way into the Superman Experience.

As most of the interactive experience's props are closely inspired by their looks in Superman and the DCU, it seems increasingly likely that the Bottle City of Kandor will fold into Brainiac's storyline and conflict with the heroes in Man of Tomorrow.

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Fans already witnessed Krypton's DCU destruction in the first trailer for Supergirl, with Argo City seemingly being shielded in a bubble as the rest of Krypton dies around it, although the fate of Kandor remains unconfirmed for now.

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FX's Krypton spent its two-season run 200 years before the birth of Superman and the destruction of his homeworld, with Kandor serving as its primary setting. In that show, Kandor was depicted as an extremely class-driven society, as the Rankless found themselves on the grimy streets while the Gilded lived in the high-up utopia.

In Krypton, Brainiac, known as the Collector of Worlds, was actually the main villain, having traveled back in time to destroy Krypton early and bottle Kandor City in order to prevent the birth of his future foe, Superman.

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James Gunn is expected to start production on Man of Tomorrow imminently in Atlanta ahead of its July 9, 2027, release. Beyond David Corenswet's Superman and Lars Eidinger's Brainiac, Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor will co-lead a cast of familiar heroes and villains from James Gunn's DCU in the Superman sequel.