DC Officially Unveils New Teen Titans Roster Amid James Gunn's DCU Reboot

The James Gunn-produced Teen Titans film sits on the back burner with a finished draft from Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow scribe Ana Nogueira, as its team members remain a mystery to fans. While it isn't official, the only member rumored (and assumed) to be a part of the Teen Titans team in James Gunn's growing DC universe is Damien Wayne's Robin.

While the film adaptation has stalled, DC Comics has continued to publish Teen Titans and its spin-offs, with writer Tate Brombal already taking over for New Titans, opening his run with a new team satirizing how repetitive and stagnant their stories have become over the decades. Something that James Gunn and Ana Nogueira's Teen Titans will hopefully avoid when making the jump to the big screen.

DC also announced a new Teen Titans book as part of the Next Level publishing initiative, written by Kyle Higgins and illustrated by Daniele Di Nicuolo, both of whom worked on Power Rangers: Shattered Grid. The premise of the run will be Red Hood leading the "new generation" of heroes to find "missing powered teens:"

"Red Hood uncovers a network of missing powered teens and reluctantly joins forces with a new generation of plugged-in, hyper-capable young heroes to find them and expose the lie dividing their world."

In Kyle Higgins' newsletter, he further described his Teen Titans book as "...a big, bold swing about being a teenager in the DCU in 2026, the challenges of building community and connection in a very broken world." All led by Red Hood, who Higgins claimed will be in the book "a lot."

Every Member Of the New Teen Titans

Red Hood (Jason Todd)

Red Hood

Leading this new team of Titans is Jason Todd, aka Red Hood, who was last seen in his first (abruptly canceled) ongoing series, grappling with his most recent conflict with Batman over his attempt to save the Joker's life in Jeph Loeb's sequel to Hush. Something that would obviously cause deep conflict and anger within Jason for what Joker did to him.

No doubt Jason will be as bitter and hurt as ever in Teen Titans, making him the best person to lead these teenagers through the "very broken world" he has experienced firsthand.

Fairplay (Jeffrey Holt)

Fairplay

The long-lost son of Mister Terrific, Jeffrey Holt, was kidnapped and brainwashed by Granny Goodness before being saved by Wally West's Flash and his father. With only a handful of comic book appearances, not much is known about Fairplay aside from his having the same level of intelligence as his father and using cubes instead of T-Spheres.

His costume in this new book is nothing but a massive improvement over his New Gods-inspired look, no doubt a remnant of his time under Granny Goodness. The popped collar encircling the lower half of his face really elevates the whole fit.

Cheshire Cat (Lian Harper)

Cheshire Cat

Lian Harper is the daughter of Arsenal and Cheshire, presumed dead when she was a child, only to eventually become an orphan on the streets of Gotham. She eventually adopted the vigilante identity of Cheshire Cat, becoming Catwoman's sidekick before finally reuniting with her parents.

She doesn't have any powers, but, like her parents, she doesn't need them, being an expert archer like her father and a proficient thief thanks to her time under Catwoman.

Flatline (Nika)

Flatline

Costume virtually unchanged, Flatline was introduced in the League of Lazarus tournament, stealing Damien's heart both romantically and literally when she tore it out of his chest with her bare hand—don't worry, he got better. Ever since, she's been a recurring character in Robin's crimefighting career.

As the only one on the team with actual powers, Flatline can absorb and retain the skills of those who die in her vicinity, enhancing her already deadly martial prowess. So, it only made sense for her to become the sidekick for Lord Death Man.

Unnamed Teen #1

One of two new characters that went unnamed in the announcement for this book, it's unknown whether he has any powers. Taking the premise of the team looking for "missing powered teens" into account, it wouldn't be surprising if they were connected to them and had their own abilities.

As for this blonde spikey-haired teen specifically, he has a lightning bolt on his jacket, which could be a hint at his gimmick. Either powers over electricity or maybe even superspeed. He also has two large wristbands that could help him use his powers.

Unnamed Teen #2

The design of the last member and the second unnamed teenager is interesting, since his outfit doesn't seem suited for combat at all, with his oversized clothes looking cumbersome. But what stands out specifically is his shirt with a slippery floor sign, his golden shutter glasses.

One might think he's their guy in the chair, but they already have a supergenius on the team with Fairplay, so this young man's role is a complete mystery.