David Corenswet’s Superman Gets 2nd Superhero Suit (But There’s A Catch)

David Corenswet's Superman received a second superhero suit, but it's unclear if it will appear in James Gunn's Superman reboot. Superman's costume has been the main topic of conversation among fans ever since the DCU was announced. Corenswet's Superman suit features a comic-accurate design, highlighting many notable aspects, such as its bright blue base imbued with vibrant red accents, his red trunks alongside a yellow belt, and the iconic S symbol on his chest. While there was some initial backlash behind Superman's suit when it was first revealed, the consensus about the DCU's Superman costume has been positive in the months leading up to the reboot's cinematic release.

Marketing for Superman has been in overdrive in the past weeks, and one way to keep the hype strong is by heavily utilizing Superman's iconic costume in promotional footage and images online. Still, with such an iconic costume, many seem to wonder if Corenswet's version of the Man of Steel will receive a second costume in the movie. A new update from a DC mobile video game might've provided strong evidence that the DCU's Superman will have another suit in the movie.

DC's Injustice 2 mobile game announced on X (formerly Twitter) that David Corenswet's Superman and Krypto will soon debut in the game.

DC

By looking closely, it appears to show a second suit design of Superman for the movie, possibly indicating that this version could be showcased at some point. The red collar in the image also heavily suggests that this is a new version of David Corenswet's Superman costume.

However, the catch here is that it is unclear whether or not fans will get to see this suit in James Gunn's Superman, considering that the director or David Corenswet himself has yet to confirm if a second suit exists.

A past rumor from ViewerAnon (as pointed out by this Reddit thread) claimed that Superman will only have one suit in the movie. Despite that, one behind-the-scenes image of Corenswet (shared by Gunn) appeared to show that he is wearing this new suit based on the red trim on his collar:

DC Studios

Directed and written by James Gunn, Superman follows the story of the titular Kryptonian hero as he navigates different threats thrown at him by Lex Luthor while ensuring the safety of those closest to him. Joining David Corenswet in Superman's stacked cast are Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Anthony Carrigan, Edi Gathegi, and Skylar Gisondo.

Will Superman Receive a 2nd Superhero Suit in James Gunn's Reboot?

DC Studios

While it is unknown if David Corenswet's Superman will receive a second superhero suit in the movie, there is already a precedent that could explain why he deserves a new costume.

Promotional footage for Superman has confirmed that the titular hero will endure a lot of battle throughout, leaving his Superman suit badly damaged in the latter part of the movie. Interestingly, official Superman merchandise already included battle-damaged character variants, as evidenced by their existence in Funko Pop! form and the McFarlane toy line.

With his suit taking most of the damage after battles with the Engineer, the Kaiju, and Ultraman, it is reasonable to assume that a second suit may be lying somewhere hidden in the Fortress of Solitude, waiting to be picked up by Clark once the dust clears. This second Superman suit could be what the Injustice mobile game accidentally revealed.

It is still entirely possible that the DCU's Superman will stick to one suit at least in this new movie, with minor updates to the costume being made for his future appearances in sequels or other projects in DCU's Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters.