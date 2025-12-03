Disney+'s Darth Maul Show Gets Exciting First Trailer Update

The first trailer for Disney+'s upcoming Darth Maul show may be imminent. In 2026, fans will get the chance to sit down and go on an adventure with the uber-popular Prequels villain in an all-new animated series titled Maul: Shadow Lord. The new TV show will follow the brooding badass as he acclimates to the galaxy after the events of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, following Order 66.

All fans have seen from the new series is the appropriately epic first logo, as well as a sneak peek at the Dathomirian holding out his signature dual-bladed saber. That relative lack of information may not last long, though, as rumors of a potential first trailer for the Disney+ title have begun to circulate.

According to insider Cryptic HD QUALITY, Maul: Shadow Lord's debut trailer may be imminent. Talking about the glut of big-name trailers reported to release over the next couple of weeks (including Supergirl and Avengers: Doomsday), the known scooper shared they've heard "some rumblings of an animated Star Wars trailer being ready:"

"I could be wrong about 'MOTU' but i think we're getting that in January along with a big horror trailer supposedly. Hearing some rumblings of an animated Star Wars trailer being ready. 'Maul' or sum. And a rumor from Grace Randolph, 'The Boys' S5 this month too.."

The Darth Maul Disney+ show was not a guarantee, but with the series being the only animated project on the horizon for the star-faring franchise, one can assume there is a high likelihood this alleged trailer in waiting is for the Maul series.

Maul: Shadow Lord has been confirmed to arrive on Disney+ sometime in 2026. The new series will see longtime Maul voice actor Sam Witwer return as the show's central dark side user, bringing the character to life as he realizes that a galaxy without the Jedi may not be all he had hoped it would be.

When Will the First Maul: Shadow Lord Trailer Drop?

Lucasfilm

Since its announcement at last year's Star Wars Celebration in Tokyo, fans have been eagerly awaiting the debut trailer for Disney+'s Maul: Shadow Lord. Audiences have heard some exciting nuggets about the upcoming series, yet not much from the show has actually been seen to this point.

Of course, all we know is that the Maul show is coming in 2026. If it is later in the year, a trailer may not arrive for some time; however, if it is early in 2026, the report of a trailer being imminent could very well be true.

The only other Star Wars series officially announced for 2026 is the long-awaited second season of Dave Filoni's Ahsoka. That series only recently wrapped production, so it is still likley months away.

If Ahsoka will not be ready until the second half of 2026, then Shadow Lord very likley could come out early in the New Year, meaning a trailer would almost have to arrive in the next couple of weeks.