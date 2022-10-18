Netflix's Daredevil Star Requests 1 Improvement for Disney+ Reboot

Now that Charlie Cox's Daredevil has officially entered the MCU fray, the Man Without Fear is also without limits.

In addition to Cox cameoing as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home and then as both Murdock and Daredevil in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, speculation is on the rise for when and where the hero will pop up next.

What fans do know is that Daredevil: Born Again is on the way to Disney+, which may redo certain events from the Daredevil Netflix series while also introducing new characters into the fold.

Whether Marvel Studios will incorporate the prior series or treat it as a non-canon tale remains to be seen. However, Charlie Cox has shared the one thing he hopes will be different in the MCU's take on a Daredevil series, but just as long as it's used "sparingly."

The One Improvement Charlie Cox Wants for Daredevil Reboot

When GQ asked Charlie Cox what he's looking forward to doing in the MCU that he wasn't able to in the Netflix series, the actor shared his hopes for "a tiny bit more CGI" that would improve the "action sequences" but only to emphasize the character's "gymnastic abilities:"

"I’ve learned that these questions are a little tricky because the problem with them is that if I start detailing things I’d like to do, then very quickly, it becomes a news story. It potentially gets in the minds of not only the fans but also the creators and the writers. I really want to be careful not to muddy those waters because if it turns out to be a good idea, it can be a shame because it robs the fans of that moment of discovery. So forgive me for being a little bit vague in this area. I guess what I would say is: hopefully, on the Disney+ show, Born Again, we will be able to use—and I hope that we do it sparingly, I believe it should be used sparingly—but we’ll hopefully be able to use a tiny bit more CGI in the action sequences. Just to emphasize his gymnastic abilities that have been basically impossible to do."

Charlie Cox's cameo in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has already offered a glimpse at more acrobatic Daredevil. And, now that Marvel Studios is footing the bill for Born Again with the potential for a big-screen crossover, Cox's hopes certainly aren't outside of the realm of possibility.

However, in sharing his VFX interests, the actor was careful to note that Daredevil's action sequences should also be practical, explaining that, "Most of it should be stunt coordinated" and "in a similar fashion to what we did before:"

"It really should be sparingly. I don’t believe there should be complete action sequences that are almost all computer-generated. Most of it should be stunt-coordinated and done by a stunt performer and myself or the other actors in a similar fashion to what we did before."

Cox went on to explain that the benefit of Marvel CGI will allow the reboot to create moments that simply aren't physically possible but make the finished product "even more recognizable to the comics:"

"We can bookend it with these little moments. With the batons particularly, we could never really do anything in our show where Daredevil ricochets a baton off a wall and takes someone out because you can’t physically do that. It’s not safe and not possible…just these little moments would elevate scenes and be something that makes the show even more recognizable to the comics. That’s the stuff that happens almost episodically when you read the issues."

Charlie Cox Builds a Case for Born Again Improvements

While each MCU Disney+ series so far has been unique, Daredevil: Born Again already belongs to a category all its own. Not only was Daredevil a Fox character that Marvel Studios only recently acquired after the transition from Netflix, but Charlie Cox's portrayal, as well as his Netflix series, is still hugely popular with fans and was geared more towards adult audiences than kids.

So far, it seems that Marvel Studios is looking to incorporate what Cox and his series did so well and in a record-breaking 18-episode season. But even so, Born Again will have to face more scrutiny than its Disney+ predecessors and have more to live up to.

Still, the actor's words should put some fan fears to rest as he's not hoping for a big-budget VFX spectacle, but rather new tools to "elevate scenes" and even be more faithful to the comics.

Just like how Daredevil's potential for MCU appearance is seemingly limitless, so is the potential for what his solo series could deliver under the Marvel Studios banner.

All in all, it certainly sounds like Daredevil fans are in for something special with Born Again. Hopefully, audiences will learn more about what to expect from this anticipated series when filming begins in February 2023.

Daredevil: Born Again will debut on Disney+ in Spring 2024.