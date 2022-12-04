Daredevil's Charlie Cox Reveals Why He Could Appear In Deadpool 3

Speaking at a panel event during German Comic-Con, Charlie Cox offered a brief, yet enticing sound bite on his potential appearance in Deadpool 3.

Daredevil: Born Again star Charlie Cox has his work cut out for him throughout the next few years. Not only is he headlining the aforementioned 18-episode Disney+ series, but his Matt Murdock is also slated to crop up in Marvel Studios’ Echo as well. This is all on top of any other unannounced MCU projects in which he might appear as well, such as Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Cox is a certified fan-favorite and fans campaigned relentlessly for years to have Murdock show up in an MCU movie, even before his original show on Netflix was unceremoniously cancelled.

On the other end of the Marvel spectrum, the studio is gearing up for Deadpool 3, due out in theaters in late 2024. That film will see Ryan Reynolds return as the Merc with the Mouth alongside the grand comeback of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. But is it possible that a certain Man Without Fear could join the party as well?

Charlie Cox Discusses Deadpool Cameo Prospects

Marvel

During a panel at German Comic-Con in Dortmund (via Murdocklorian on Twitter) that featured Daredevil stars Charlie Cox and Elden Henson, Cox casually teased that his MCU hero could have a place in Deadpool 3 due to the "tone" of Daredevil: Born Again:

“Because of the tone of our show, I think there’s a place for Daredevil to show up in Deadpool. Would be really cool.”

Immediately afterwards, the actor was heard uttering: “Great, now that’s a news story.”

Yes, Charlie Cox. Yes, it is.

Is a Deadpool and Daredevil Team-up in the Pipeline?

Charlie Cox really sort of brought this information out of left field. But does it hold any weight?

Little is confirmed or even known about the plot of Deadpool 3, beyond Logan’s inclusion and the possible involvement of the TVA. Actually, there isn’t much information about Daredevil: Born Again’s storyline either. So, it’s impossible to say with any certainty whether or not Matt Murdock could join the Deadpool threequel.

Still, it might be a fun way to bring continued exposure to Daredevil. If he really was in the movie, perhaps Wade Wilson, with his complete knowledge of the fourth-wall, could crack some jokes about Matt’s live-action history, dubious Netflix canonicity, Ben Affleck, and all.

Whatever the case with Deadpool 3 ends up being, it lands in theaters on November 8, 2024. Daredevil: Born Again will premeire on Disney+ at some point earlier that year.