Daredevil Star Clarifies His Questionable Deadpool 3 Comments

Daredevil star Charlie Cox recently went back on his quotes about appearing in the MCU's Deadpool 3.

Deadpool 3 could potentially make for one of the biggest solo movies in MCU history, coming as the first project formerly owned by 20th Century Fox to join the Marvel Studios narrative. While Hugh Jackman's Wolverine is already confirmed to come back for one last ride under the MCU umbrella, fans are theorizing who else from across the Marvel landscape could interact with the Merc with a Mouth.

Recently, Charlie Cox teased the idea of his take on Daredevil showing up in this anticipated threequel, noting that the "tone" of Daredevil: Born Again could pair perfectly with the violent and bloody story Deadpool 3 will surely unleash.

But now, he's taken a step back from those comments, making it unmistakably clear that nothing is in the works at the moment.

Charlie Cox on Deadpool 3 Appearance

Marvel

Speaking with TechRadar, Charlie Cox looked back on his comments about potentially appearing as Daredevil in Marvel Studios' Deadpool 3.

While he had to remember what exactly he said about the matter, he explained that he's "definitely not in Deadpool 3" at the moment:

"Oh god, what did I say again? Oh yeah, I said that in Germany, didn't I? I can tell you now, I'm definitely not in Deadpool 3."

Even though Deadpool and Daredevil have teamed up on numerous occasions in the comics, Cox made it clear that he didn't mean to tease anything that's definitively coming. While he's excited about the idea, should it happen, he doesn't want anybody to "end up being disappointed:"

"If it ends up being true, I've inadvertently spoiled something. If it isn't, fans who are excited about something I say will end up being disappointed."

When Will Deadpool 3 Cast Be Announced?

Even with Deadpool and Daredevil's history, Charlie Cox made sure that he was completely transparent in saying that he hasn't been cast in Deadpool 3 yet. With just under two years from its theatrical debut, it will likely be a few months before any cast members are confirmed, although Cox and fans alike remain hopeful that he'll have a chance to appear in the movie.

Should Daredevil join the threequel, it would be his second interaction with a fourth-wall-breaker in the MCU, after fans saw his relationship with Jennifer Walters develop in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. This alone would make for some hilarious interactions between the two heroes, although having Wade Wilson in the MCU at all is going to bring nothing but hilarity, as he interacts with Marvel's best.

Deadpool 3 will debut in theaters on November 8, 2024.