New Disney+ Daredevil Set Photo Reveals Ant-Man Easter Egg

Easter eggs from Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania appeared in set photos of Daredevil: Born Again.

One big change established in the Ant-Man and the Wasp sequel was that Hope van Dyne established the Pym van Dyne Foundation after returning from the Blip. The foundation had a stated goal of helping solve multiple world problems, including the housing crisis caused by The Blip.

As for Born Again, there was a brief moment when fans believed there would be a flashback to The Blip, but it was quickly proven to be a false alarm. However, it'd be nice to see more of the effects of that event, especially with the character being a "street-level" superhero.

Thankfully, the upcoming Daredevil series on Disney+ will at least give one nod to a foundation connected to it.

Daredevil Sponsered by Pym van Dyne

A new series of photos from the Daredevil: Born Again set revealed a New Year celebration scene smack dab in the middle of New York's Times Square.

However, several noticeable Easter eggs were scattered among the in-universe costumes and merchandise worn and held by extras.



The most noticeable one is the logo of the Pym van Dyne Foundation.

This suggests that this event was sponsored, at least partially, by Hope van Dyne's new foundation established in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

Hope’s Ongoing MCU Influence & the Real-world Timeline

It'll probably just be a little Easter egg to help flesh out the world, but it's a cool indicator of the scope of Hope's foundation in-universe. After all, it's based in Los Angeles, yet is one sponsor of the New Year celebration in New York?

Speaking of which, this celebration is likely taking place in 2025 since a Wilson Fisk foam fist is present in the scene. This couldn't be taking place in 2024, as Fisk would have just been defeated and shot in the eye by Maya Lopez.

It also can't be in 2023 since that was the height of the housing crisis, and Hope van Dyne's foundation didn't get a single mention. So it only makes sense for this scene in Times Square to be taking place in 2025 to celebrate the coming year of 2026.

It's crazy to think that the MCU has continued to stay three years ahead of the real world.

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to stream on Disney+ in Spring 2024.