Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo Inches Closer to EGOT Status

Wicked's Cynthia Erivo has the chance to earn an EGOT, a rare accomplishment in the entertainment industry, meaning the artist has won an Emmy, Grammy, Tony, and Oscar Awards.

Universal Pictures' theatrical release of Wicked has been a booming success, not only at the box office but in creating a plot that is true to the original Wicked Broadway musical.

At the center of Wicked is Erivo's fresh version of the misunderstood villain Elphaba, joined by a complicated relationship with Ariana Grande's Good Witch Glinda. Heading into awards season, Wicked is expected to make waves, including the chance for Erivo to make history.

Cynthia Erivo's EGOT Status After Wicked

Wicked

At 37 years old, Cynthia Erivo would be the youngest performer to ever earn the exclusive EGOT status, if that were to come to pass with the release of Wicked.

Cynthia Erivo is one step away from EGOT status, having won a Tony, a Grammy, and a Daytime Emmy for her work as Celie Harris Johnson on Broadway's The Color Purple.

So far, Erivo has earned two Academy Award nominations: one for Best Actress for her portrayal of Harriet Tubman in Harriet and another for Best Original Song for Stand Up, which was featured in the film.

Now heading into the 97th Academy Awards, Erivo has been given the 10th best odds to win Best Actress by The Hollywood Reporter for her work in Wicked.

Erivo previously spoke with AP, expressing how she "didn’t expect to be this close [to an EGOT] this soon." She also wanted to be clear that the EGOT status is not what she is "chasing," rather Eirvo said she is "chasing good work, good projects, and good stories:"

"I guess I didn’t expect to be this close this soon. I’m just going to keep working. If it happens, it happens. It’s not the thing I’m chasing. I’m chasing good work, good projects, and good stories. Hopefully that’s what ends up happening as a result of those things."

In January 2024, superstar Elton John achieved EGOT status by winning an Emmy for Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium.

The EGOT is considered the "grand slam" of American show business, with 21 individuals achieving competitive EGOT status.

Some critics have raised concerns over "shortcut" practices, such as selling producer credits on award-favored Broadway shows, as a way to fast-track EGOT achievements.

Despite Erivo earning three-quarters of EGOT status from her work on The Color Purple, an Academy Award for Best Actress for portraying Elphaba in Wicked would be a major accomplishment and the opposite of a "shortcut."

Her odds of winning could greatly improve as the award season begins to heat up, especially given the positive critical reaction to Wicked and 2024 being a relatively less competitive movie year following the actors' and writers' strikes in 2023.

Wicked is now playing in theaters.