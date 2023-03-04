Keanu Reeves Shares Promising Constantine 2 Update

Amidst the major changes happening within the DC Universe (DCU), Constantine star Keanu Reeves shared a potentially promising update about making Constantine 2 a reality.

More than 15 years after Reeves first brought the powerful magician Constantine to the big screen, reports indicated that a sequel was finally in development in September 2022.

Reeves' highly-anticipated sequel had a minor cancelation scare about 6 months later, although the rumor regarding its axing were quickly debunked, with fans still looking forward to what Reeves and the DC team have in store.

This movie would likely be another exciting addition to the Elseworlds slate being developed by DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, which also features The Batman - Part II and Joker: Folie à Deux as part of its future.

Keanu Reeves Talks Constantine 2

DC

Actor Keanu Reeves answered a question regarding Constantine 2 potentially going into development during a Q&A session on Reddit.

Reeves was asked about whether he's spoken with DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn about making Constantine 2, with the fan saying they would love to see it come to reality.

The actor offered a short but exciting response, saying "Yes, and me too" noting that he had spoken with Gunn while the prospects of Constantine 2 being made remain under wraps for now.

AMA Question: "Have you spoken with James Gunn at all in regards to Constantine 2? Hope we get to see it!" Reeves: "Yes, and me too."

In late January, Reeves spoke for the first time about the sequel going into development, calling the role one that he loved and one that he wanted to explore further with the right opportunity:

"I don't know if it was unfinished business but it was definitely a role that I loved. And I thought that Francis Lawrence, the director, did such amazing work. I loved playing that character, and I really enjoyed the film. I was like, [adopts Oliver Twist voice] 'Can I please have some more?'"

Reeves regularly spoke with Warner Bros. about whether he could make Constantine 2, regularly having his requests denied:

"I kept asking almost every year. I'd be like, 'Can I please?' [and] they'd be like, 'No, no!'"

He described the opportunity as "an open playground" and expressed his hopes that he and the team could make the sequel something special:

"So it's exciting. It's almost like an open playground that we can hopefully cook something up and play in, and I guess get out of the playground and prepare a meal. But I'm looking forward to it, and hopefully it can happen. You don't know how these things go. But I'm definitely going to try my darndest to try and realize that dream."

Writer Akiva Goldman also discussed Constantine 2 in February 2023, revealing that the plot would have centered on "maintaining the barrier between Earth and the evil creatures" that existed in the other world:

"The new film expands on the themes the original brought, about maintaining the barrier between earth and the evil creatures that are on the other side."

He gave a boatload of credit to Keavu Reeves for the passion that he had for Constantine as a character:

“This is a credit to Keanu [Reeves], who endlessly has said, ‘this is the character I want to return to... Finally, he said it enough times that it stuck... So I’m coming out of the gate fast. We’re doing it with JJ Abrams, and Francis and Keanu and I have been pretty deep in the story-breaking stage.”

