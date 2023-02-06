Keanu Reeves’ Constantine 2 Reportedly Cancelled at Warner Bros.

For those looking forward to the sequel to 2005's Constantine, starring Keanu Reeves, Warner Bros. (WB) might have some bad news.

WB shocked fans around the world when it announced in September 2022 that Reeves' DC Comics movie would be getting a sequel after nearly 20 years. Since then, there's been no further word on the project.

However, the future of the DCU is bright. It includes a new Superman film from James Gunn, a fresh take on Batman and Robin in The Brave and the Bold, a Booster Gold series, and more.

Yet, it seems that Constantine may not be a part of DC Studios' new slate of projects.

The End of Reeves' Constantine... Again?

Warner Bros.

Thanks to industry insider KC Walsh, fans learned that the recently announced film, Constantine 2, might have been canceled.

In response to a now-deleted tweet, Walsh bluntly stated that "Constantine 2 is not happening.”

So, if that’s true, then why would WB have ordered it in the first place? Well, according to the insider, it was a “desperate” move:

“That was a movie they greenlit in desperation because they weren’t sure the direction of DC her and needed to have something post-2023.”

This move would come right on the heels of three other projects meeting their demises. Most recently, this included Doom Patrol, Titans, and Pennyworth.

Before that, there was the incident involving Batgirl and its controversial cancelation.

What's the Future of DC's Constantine?

While this turn of events likely saddens some, it shouldn't be shocking to most—especially given how volatile WB has been over the past few months. This included an abrupt cancelation of Batgirl, a false start with Black Adam, and a reverse card on Henry Cavill's return.

However, there's still plenty of room for the character to show up in James Gunn's plans, such as in the newly announced Swamp Thing movie. The two characters have a complex acquaintanceship, and putting the duo together might pave the road to Justice League Dark.

Maybe Gunn could even fight a role befitting of Reeves' talent—perhaps, Deathstroke?

The next DC Comic movie to land in theaters will be Zachary Levi's Shazam! Fury of the Gods on March 17. Hopefully, Billy Batson can be given the future that was snatched away from Constantine.