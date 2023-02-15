Keanu Reeves' Constantine 2: First Plot Details Teased by Writer

The first minor details about Keanu Reeves' upcoming sequel to Constantine have been revealed.

Back in September 2022, Warner Bros. (WB) surprised everyone by announcing a sequel to 2005's Constantine.

Reeves, who starred as the titular DC Comics character, was stoked about the news. He even revealed that the movie was something he "kept asking [WB] almost every year."

Then, James Gunn and his new DCU leadership came into the picture with an entire 10-year plan. While one would expect that meant the end of the miracle sequel, somehow it wasn't—the studio itself confirmed its continued development.

Now, fans can learn the first minor details of the project.

First Details for Constantine 2

In a new interview with Deadline, Constantine 2 writer Akiva Goldsman spoke about the upcoming sequel, in which he also revealed some new details.

Goldsman noted that the new movie will continue its focus on "maintaining the barrier between Earth and... evil creatures:"

"The new film expands on the themes the original brought, about maintaining the barrier between earth and the evil creatures that are on the other side."

The writer gave all "credit to Keanu [Reeves]" for making the film actually happen:

“This is a credit to Keanu [Reeves], who endlessly has said, ‘this is the character I want to return to... Finally, he said it enough times that it stuck... So I’m coming out of the gate fast. We’re doing it with JJ Abrams, and Francis and Keanu and I have been pretty deep in the story-breaking stage.”

With the film so early in development, the team is "still discovering" what the movie will look like:

“The character is very much Keanu and the way he and Francis [Lawrence] saw the world of good and evil, and the wonderful and authentic noir where there is a world behind the world of good and evil coexist with our world right up close. Beyond that, we are still discovering it as I am writing the script.”

Where Could Constantine 2 Go?

With the unexpected sequel heading forward, where might it take fans?

When it comes to plot points the first movie could have directly set up, Tilda Swinton's Gabriel is still alive, despite not wanting to be.

Then there's Shia LaBeouf's Chas, whose story could easily be expanded posthumous—though the actor is a little problematic these days, so that option might not be there.

As for villains who would fit well, one good pick would be Constantine's archnemesis Nergal, a powerful demon with a big bone to pick with the anti-hero. Another fun direction to go in would be the King of the Vampires to jump into the supernatural deep end.

The comic book movie landscape is much different than it was in 2005. It bears asking the question: could greater DC Comics elements come into play? After all, the character does have close ties to someone like Swamp Thing, who has his own project in the coming years.

If it does bring ol' Swampy into the mix, it would almost certainly be outside of James Gunn's new DCU. Instead, it'll almost certainly be labeled as an Elseworld story, like The Batman 2 or Joker: Folie à Deux.

Constantine 2 does not have an official release date.