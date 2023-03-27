Keanu Reeves Casts Doubt on Constantine 2 Actually Happening

After finally seeing Constantine 2 announced to the public, Keanu Reeves is now unsure if he'll actually get to see the movie through.

Constantine 2's announcement came as a shock for DC fans in September 2022, especially since Reeves' original outing as DC's occult detective is nearly 20 years in the rearview mirror.

Writer Akiva Goldsman teased what the sequel's plot would entail, with Reeves' hero working to "[maintain] the barrier between earth and the evil creatures" that are fighting to take over.

But with so many changes sweeping over the DC landscape, Constantine 2 now has plenty of question marks surrounding its production and potential future under DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran's watch.

Is There Really Going to Be a Constantine 2?

Warner Bros.

Speaking with CinemaBlend during a round of press interviews for John Wick: Chapter 4, Keanu Reeves shared his honest thoughts about where Constantine 2 stands with Warner Bros.

When the sequel came up in the conversation, Reeves only noted that they are "trying" to make the movie and that he "[doesn't] know if it's going to happen" when it's all said and done:

CinemaBlend: "I'm a big fan of your Constantine." Keanu Reeves: "Oh, thank you." CinemaBlend: "And the fact that you're going to be making a sequel is very exciting..." Reeves: "We're trying. I don't know if it's going to happen."

CinemaBlend also brought up the idea of it being an Elseworlds movie, which got Reeves even more hopeful that Constantine 2 will eventually come to life:

Reeves: "Hopefully I get to do it, but, I don't know." CinemaBlend: "Hey, DC is working on some interesting things. They got Elseworlds going, so... Reeves: "Yeah, yeah. Hopefully we can play."

Collider also spoke with Constantine director Francis Lawrence in early March about the prospects of a sequel, calling it something that everybody loved since the first one came to theaters:

"It's something that we've been talking about since we made 'Constantine' because we all loved it. So we've been talking about it, talking about it, talking about it. All the DC [properties], because Vertigo is part of DC, that sort of like the control of those properties got complicated with Warner Bros. with DC, with JJ [Abrams]'s deal, you know, all those kinds of things."

And when push comes to shove, Lawrence explained that the biggest thing in making the sequel is getting "some sort of control" over this character:

"There's a lot of complicating factors. So it was never Akiva, and Keanu, and I happen to be sort of convinced to do it. It was really trying to figure out how we can get some sort of control over the Constantine character again."

Will Keanu Reeves' Constantine 2 Get Made?

While Constantine 2's initial announcement came as a shock, everything seemed to change once Gunn and Safran took over, with reports even noting that the sequel was canceled by Warner Bros. executives.

But on the other hand, Reeves still seemed slightly optimistic about the movie's chances a few weeks ago, explaining that he had spoken with James Gunn about the prospects of making Constantine 2 once Gunn took over his position.

For the time being, there is no way to predict whether Reeves will get to revisit this fan-favorite character again, considering how well legacy sequels like Top Gun: Maverick and the latest Scream movie performed in recent years.

But with DC diving deep into its Elseworlds slate with movies like Joker: Folie à Deux and The Batman - Part II, Reeves' chance to revisit Constantine may not be dead in the water quite yet.