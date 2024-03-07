Is Coco 2 Movie Releasing In 2024? New Disney Sequel Speculation Explained

Recent rumors have suggested that Disney is looking to release a sequel to one of its most popular movies, leaving many fans wondering if Coco 2 will be coming out in 2024.

Coco was officially released in 2017, and like many other Disney films, it has a special place in thousands of fans' hearts. With a 97% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 94% audience rating, it is safe to say many would love to see a sequel.

Is Coco 2 Really Going to be Released in 2024?

A new poster has been recently floating around the internet and social media making it seem as though it is promoting a Coco 2 movie that will be released in 2024.

The poster features Miguel and Hector front and center with all of Miguel's family members surrounding them. It also sports the text, "Coco: Un Dia De Los Locos," which translates to "Coco: One Crazy Day" in English:

Coco: Un Dia De Los Locos

This poster also includes "October 2024" at the bottom, seemingly teasing that this upcoming sequel to 2017's Coco will be released at that time.

The poster is not the only piece of media that has led many to believe that a sequel is in the works. YouTube user DACUIN posted a 71-second video montage of clips from the first film and made it appear as if it was a trailer for Coco 2.

Like the poster, this trailer is also fan-made and does not include any new footage from a hypothetical upcoming movie.

In the video description on YouTube, DACUIN makes it clear that the trailer is not real, and is instead "compiled and joined together" to give fans a look "at what the official trailers" could look like:

"On THIS CHANNEL We Generate Trailers teasers mashups, they are re-edited trailers where several pieces are compiled and joined together, these are completely edited to GENERATE A NEW ADVANCE, TRAILER OR TEASER. The mashups are created about film series that have not yet been released or are going to be released, in any case these are trailer concepts, an idea of ​​what the official trailers would be."

Coco 2 has never been announced by Disney or Pixar, and as of writing, it seems as though neither company has any plans of developing a sequel.

For one, longtime Pixar team member and Coco director Lee Unkrich officially retired and left Pixar in 2019, just two years after the animated film was released and won an Oscar award for Best Animated Feature.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter following his departure, Unkrich stated that he would not be "leaving to make films at a different studio," but that he was getting out of the filmmaking business altogether:

"I’m not leaving to make films at another studio; instead, I look forward to spending much-needed time with my family and pursuing interests that have long been back-burnered."

If Disney and Pixar wanted to make a Coco sequel, they could surely look for another director. However, seeing as Coco was so beloved and grossed over $800 million at the worldwide box office, they may feel as though someone else behind the camera wouldn't be able to do Coco 2 justice.

It is also important to mention that Disney seemingly wants to put more focus on the Coco world in places outside of the big screen.

For example, in January 2023 at a Disney on Broadway show at EPCOT as shared via Laughing Place on YouTube, performers Mandy Gonzalez and L. Steven Taylor officially announced that Coco would "become a live stage show:"

"This tale of family, fun, and adventure inspires a young musician named Miguel to go on an extraordinary adventure to the magical land of his ancestors. [With] the score by Michael Giacchino, and additional songs from the composer/lyricist team from 'Frozen,' 'Coco' is now in development at Disney on Broadway to become a live stage show!"

So, although Coco 2 is not currently planned and will not be released in 2024, fans can see the story told in other mediums such as the live Broadway show.

Coco is available to stream on Disney+.