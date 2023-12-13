Is San Andreas 2 Releasing In 2024? New Movie Rumors Explained

Is there a San Andreas 2 film that will be released in theaters in 2024? New rumors addressed this question.

San Andreas 2 Rumors Explained

A 102-second trailer for San Andreas 2 was recently shared on YouTube by user Foxstar Media. As of writing, it has quickly gone viral, amassing over 769,000 views on the platform in just two days.

It features voiceover dialogue from Paul Giamatti (who played Dr. Lawrence Hayes in the first film) as it transitions to a shot of an earthquake destroying a hillside and a city.

Dwayne Johnson, the lead in 2015's San Andreas, can then briefly be seen driving a car before a quick montage of earthquake wreckage and fallout.

A tagline in the trailer also appears, "Some disasters are destined to strike again."

This teaser comprises footage from other natural disaster movies, including the first San Andreas film.

While this trailer does seem to be fairly believable (and has gained a lot of interest from fans), it is entirely fake. San Andreas 2 will not be released in 2024; the film has no footage. But that doesn't mean a sequel won't be released...

When Will San Andreas 2 Release at Some Point?

Warner Bros.

While the viral trailer for San Andreas 2 is completely fake and otherwise filled with rumors, The Hollywood Reporter revealed in 2016 that a sequel was officially in the works.

The report stated that both New Line and Dwayne Johnson agreed to make a second film and that Neil Widener and Gavin James would write the script.

It was also revealed that producer Beau Flynn would be returning along with director Brad Peyton.

Carla Gugino, Alexandra Daddario, and Paul Giamatti, who all had major roles in the original film, were reportedly confirmed to return for the sequel alongside Johnson.

As for San Andreas 2's plot, it was stated that it would still focus on earthquakes, but that the story would revolve around the Ring of Fire in the Pacific Ocean.

In a sitdown with Collider in 2021, Daddario was asked about the status of San Andreas 2. The star revealed that "it was in development at one point," and that there had even been "a draft written," but that it will probably never be filmed:

"It was mentioned to me several years ago when I went in to New Line. I don’t think that the exec that I was speaking to is there anymore. But they had a draft written. As far as I know, it’s not happening. It’s been a long time. I don’t think so. I think it was in development at one point, I should say. But that happens in Hollywood all the time."

In an interview with SiriusXM, Dwayne Johnson was asked a similar question. The Hollywood megastar revealed that there was "a great idea" for a sequel, but "scheduling" was the only issue with actually getting it into production.

Seeing how many films Johnson and his co-stars are in year in and year out, it is understandable that they wouldn't have the time to make a sequel, especially if it is not high up on the priority list for New Line.

It is also important to mention that the live-action Moana movie will be Johnson's next film, so if San Andreas 2 happens at all (not likely, but anything is possible), it will be a while before it even goes into production.

San Andreas