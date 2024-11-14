Meet Christina In the Country's Ex-Husband, Josh Hall: 5 Things to Know About Him

Viewers want to know more about Josh Hall, the ex-husband of Christina In the Country's Christina Haack (formerly Hall).

Christina in the Country follows real estate expert Haack as she expands her design business in Tennessee, working on home renovations for clients while embracing countryside life with her family.

The reality hit's second season premiered on November 12 on HGTV and included her ex-husband Josh Hall. Season 2 was filmed three months before the two separated and now audience members want to know more.

5 Things To Know About Christina In the Country's Josh Hall

Josh Hall Used to be a Police Officer

Raised in Southern California, Josh discovered a passion for helping others and began his career as a police officer at just 21 years old, per The Foundry Group.

Josh served as an officer with the Santa Monica Police Department for 16 years, taking pride in supporting his community with daily challenges.

His career was ultimately cut short due to injuries sustained on the job, but his dedication to service is respected, with his sister expressing pride for his years in uniform on Instagram.

Josh Was a Realtor When He Met Christina

After a long career in law enforcement, Josh transitioned into real estate, drawing on his experience in problem-solving and helping others through challenging situations.

He earned his Texas real estate license and began working with some of Austin's top agents, quickly gaining extensive experience in buying and selling properties.

Josh relocated to Austin, Texas, in 2017 after a visit that left him captivated by the area. Originally born at Fort Hood Army base near Austin, where his father was stationed, Josh felt a strong connection to the region and decided to make it his home.

Embracing Austin’s charm, he soon purchased his own property, solidifying his roots in the city he described in his past Spyglass Reality biography as a "little slice of heaven" (via Realtor.com)

Josh eventually joined The Foundry Group, where he continued to build his career as a trusted realtor. It was during this time that he met Christina, blending their shared love for real estate into both their professional and personal lives.

Josh Was Previously Married

Before meeting Christina, Josh was married to a woman named Chelsea, with their wedding taking place in 2016.

His sister marked their first anniversary with a celebratory Instagram post in 2017, sharing a throwback photo from the ceremony.

Details about their relationship's end remain private, as it is unclear when Josh and Chelsea ultimately decided to part ways.

Josh Married Christina in April 2022

Josh and Christina began dating in July 2021, shortly after her split from Ant Anstead, with People reporting that their relationship quickly turned serious, sparked by "an immediate, real connection."

They were spotted celebrating Christina’s birthday on a getaway to Mexico, where a source shared that they were enjoying the chance to get to know each other "without outside noise."

By September, the relationship escalated further, and Josh proposed to Christina during a return trip to Los Cabos, where the couple shared a sunset dinner that Christina documented on Instagram. Only two months later, they tied the knot in California, a move confirmed in early April 2022.

Although the wedding was low-key, TMZ noted that Christina had already updated her real estate license to reflect her new last name, Hall.

This union marked Christina's third marriage, following her relationships with Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa and Celebrity IOU: Joyride host Ant Anstead.

Josh and Christina Got Divorced in July 2024

Christina and Josh filed for divorce in July 2024, citing "irreconcilable differences" after nearly three years of marriage, per People. The couple, who secretly married in October 2021 and celebrated with a ceremony in Hawaii in 2022, separated in July 2024.

Josh requested spousal support, though he did not specify an amount. Christina's legal response disputes this, asking that neither party receive support.

The divorce has been marked by ongoing disputes, including over Christina's Tennessee farmhouse, which Josh had been living in. She listed the property for sale in October 2024, prompting legal action (per TV Insider) from Josh to block the sale, which Christina rejected.

The couple's separation has had a notable impact on their professional projects, including their upcoming HGTV show The Flip Off, where Josh was initially set to appear alongside Christina and her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa. However, Christina has been seen filming without him since their split.

Where To Follow Josh Hall Online

For those looking to connect with Josh on social media, follow his Instagram (@unbrokenjosh).

Christina in the Country is now streaming on Max.