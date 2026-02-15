Chris Hemsworth Admits Thor Would Lose a Fight To 1 MCU Character

Chris Hemsworth brought Thor to life across eight MCU films, establishing the God of Thunder as one of Marvel’s most powerful heroes. His journey from arrogant prince to selfless protector spanned Thor through Thor: Love and Thunder, with Avengers: Doomsday bringing him back on December 18. However, despite how battle-tested his character is, Hemsworth believes Thor would lose if he fought one of the MCU's most formidable characters.

During the Australian press tour for his new crime thriller, Crime 101, Sydney-based content creator Sami Haidar asked Hemsworth who would win a battle between Thor and Scarlet Witch. The actor answered without hesitation: "Probably Wanda."

Marvel Studios

Hemsworth’s assessment aligns well with what we've seen in the MCU so far. Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff evolved from an enhanced human to a reality-warping Chaos Magic wielder across multiple appearances.

WandaVision revealed Wanda as the Scarlet Witch, a being of pure Chaos Magic capable of rewriting reality itself. She created an entire pocket dimension in Westview, containing thousands of people, effortlessly maintaining it while living a sitcom fantasy.

Marvel Studios

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness showcased her power’s true scope. Corrupted by the Darkhold, Wanda dreamwalked across universes, fought multiple sorcerers simultaneously, and obliterated the Illuminati, including Captain Carter, Black Bolt, Reed Richards, Captain Marvel, and Professor X.

Thor possesses incredible strength, durability, and the ability to manipulate lightning. Thor: Love and Thunder showed him temporarily wielding the full power of Thunderbolt, Zeus’s signature weapon. However, his abilities pale in comparison to Wanda's, in the MCU at least.

Scarlet Witch operates on a different level entirely. She manipulates probability, rewrites matter, controls minds, and alters reality. Thor can throw lightning and smash opponents. Wanda can unmake them from existence with a thought.

Wanda vs Thor Is a Close Match-up in the Comics

Thor stands a better chance against Wanda in the comics. While Wanda Maximoff possesses a higher ceiling for universal destruction, Thor’s divine physiology and centuries of combat experience make him far more than a simple target.

A balanced look at their history reveals that while Wanda can manipulate the rules of the universe, Thor is one of the few beings powerful enough to survive the rewrite.

The argument for Scarlet Witch typically centers on her reality-warping capabilities, most notably demonstrated in the House of M storyline. By depowering millions of mutants with a single phrase, Wanda proved she could conceptually delete threats.

However, using this as a precedent for defeating Thor requires one consideration: during House of M, Thor was absent from the Marvel Universe following the events of Ragnarok.

Therefore, we have never seen how a modern, All-Father version of Thor, who wields the reality-bending Thor-Force, would react to such a global hex.

Historically, Thor has shown a high resistance to transmutation and magical manipulation, often relying on his divine nature to anchor him against reality-altering forces.

Thor Will Receive a Power Upgrade in Doomsday

Marvel Studios

Despite Hemsworth’s current modesty, Avengers: Doomsday looks to redefine Thor’s ceiling. The second teaser for the film reveals a Thor who has traded his recent comedic flair for the weight of fatherhood. Now raising his adopted daughter, Love, Thor finds himself with everything to lose, a motivation that would make him more formidable.

In the teaser, a battle-worn Thor invokes the strength of the All-Fathers to survive one final war for the sake of his child. This plea strongly hints at the MCU debut of Rune King Thor or a full mastery of the Odinforce.

As a father, Thor is no longer fighting for glory or vengeance but fighting for something bigger than himself. This shift from warrior to protector could unlock a level of divinity that rivals Wanda's Chaos Magic. This upgraded version of Thor could give Scarlet Witch a run for her money.