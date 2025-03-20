Here's When Chicago PD Will Return In 2025 After That Annoying Gap Week

Some regular viewers of Chicago PD might be wondering why the new episode isn't airing this week—read on to find out why.

Chicago PD Season 12 continues to explore the complex dynamics within Sergeant Hank Voight's Intelligence Division with a loaded cast of returning characters as they tackle high-stakes cases while dealing with personal challenges.

The season is split into two parts, with the first 8 episodes airing in 2024 and the remaining 9 episodes set to air in 2025, culminating in the season finale on April 2, 2025, but what happened to Episode 16?

Why Chicago PD Is Not on Tonight

Chicago PD fans will have to wait a bit longer for Episode 16 of Season 12, as a gap week has been created due to a scheduling conflict.

Today, March 19, NBC is airing Opry 100: A Live Celebration from 8 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET, taking up the entire 3-hour block where One Chicago's three shows usually air.

On a typical Wednesday night, NBC's One Chicago lineup airs in the following order: Chicago Med at 8 p.m. ET, Chicago Fire at 9 p.m. ET, and Chicago PD at 10 p.m. ET.

This special Opry 100 event is the reason for the release delay, leaving fans without a new episode of Chicago PD for one week. However, fans can mark their calendars, as Episode 16 has been confirmed to air on March 26 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

The show is expected to return with its usual blend of high-stakes action and compelling character drama. Recently, in Season 12, Episode 10, Zoe is introduced as a young victim of a series of murders, with Ruzek determined to protect her after discovering the man posing as her father is actually the prime suspect in the killings.

What Will Happen in Episode 16?

In Chicago PD Season 12, Episode 16, it looks like Marina Squerciati's Kim Burgess may be forced to confront her memory after a deadly massacre at her regular diner, where four innocent people are killed.

As the investigation unfolds, it seems she might struggle to recall key details about the event, which could be crucial in identifying the killer.

Meanwhile, the ongoing tension with Deputy Chief Reid (Shawn Hatosy) seems to be heating up, though it's unclear how his role will further impact the storyline. Episode 16 looks set to offer a mix of suspense and emotional depth, with Burgess at the center of the investigation.

Chicago PD Season 12, Episode 16 airs on March 26 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.