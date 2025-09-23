Every 'Chainsaw Man' Popcorn Bucket Officially Revealed So Far (Photos)

Cinemark and T-Joy officially unveiled two new popcorn buckets ahead of the release of Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc. Acting as a direct sequel to its successful first season, the hit anime series is set to jump over to the big screen as it revolves around the story of the next arc of Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga, potentially focusing on the Bomb Girl arc (Reze) while also looking to set up the International Assassins arc for the highly anticipated Chainsaw Man Season 2.

The anticipation for more Chainsaw Man content is high, considering that it has been three years since the release of the first season. Chainsaw Man - The Movie will look to provide fans with much-needed continuation, and marketing for the film has given fans more reason to be excited.

Chainsaw Man's Pochita Popcorn Bucket (US)

AMC Theaters and Cinemark officially released a stunning look at a Pochita popcorn bucket ahead of the U.S. release of Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc.

Cinemark

Cinemark's popcorn bucket unveiled a screen-accurate look of the iconic Chainsaw Man character.

Cinemark

Pochita is the chainsaw devil who embodies the concept of chainsaws and the original Chainsaw Man before Denji took over the mantle.

Cinemark

AMC Theaters confirmed that this Pochita popcorn bucket will go on sale starting on October 24, 2025, coinciding with the release of Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc in the United States.

Cinemark

Chainsaw Man Head Popcorn Bucket (Japan)

Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc already premiered in Japan on September 19, 2025. Alongside its release, T-Joy also unveiled an official popcorn bucket.

The popcorn bucket's design is a screen-accurate depiction of Chainsaw Man's head.

T-Joy

The Chainsaw Man popcorn bucket is priced at 3,900 yen ($26), and it is available for purchase at T-Joy theaters until supplies last.

T-Joy

Directed by Tatsuya Yoshira with a script written by Hiroshi Seko, Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc is produced by MAPPA. American fans will need to wait for its highly anticipated release because the movie is still slated to premiere in U.S. Theaters on October 24, 2025.

Chainsaw Man Season 1 is streaming on Crunchyroll.

What Is Chainsaw Man’s Reze Arc?

Crunchyroll

Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc follows the Bomb Girl arc, where it introduces Reze, a devil-human hybrid who has her eyes set on Denji. Originally from the Soviet Union, Reze's main mission is to hunt down the Chainsaw Man and steal his heart.

While Reze wants to be romantically entangled with Denji, it's clear that the mission comes first, mainly because of the experimentation done to her in the past. The manga reveals that Reze is a subject of experiments made by the Soviet Union to create super-soldiers, and they ended up placing the Bomb Devil inside of her.

Reze has a unique devil form because it resembles the design of the atomic bomb, an explosive detonated by the US over the city of Nagasaki during World War II.

Reze's arrival in the movie presents an interesting conflict for Denji because of their blossoming romantic ties, setting up an emotional showdown between the pair.