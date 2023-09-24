Marvel Confirms Brie Larson's Captain Marvel Is Older Than We Thought

Marvel finally confirmed how old Brie Larson's Captain Marvel is, and it is a little different than what fans previously thought.

The Marvels is set to arrive in theaters on November 10, and since that release date is creeping closer, marketing for the film continues to ramp up.

For example, a recent trailer featurette showcased all three of the upcoming film's female stars - Brie Larson (Carol Danvers), Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau), and Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel).

One of the big questions that fans have regarding superheroes is their age. The Marvels director Nia DaCosta already recently revealed how old Kamala will be in the upcoming film, so now, many continue to debate just how old Carol is.

How Old Is Captain Marvel In the MCU?

Marvel

In an official X (formerly Twitter) post from the Marvel India account, a graphic revealed that Brie Larson's Carol Danvers is actually over 60 years old in human years.

The post doesn't give a specific age and only shows "60+," but that number still comes as a bit of a shock to fans.

Many fans believed since Larson was 28 years old when filming Captain Marvel that her character would be the same age in the year that the film took place (1995).

If that was the case, it would mean that Carol was born sometime in 1967, which would make her around 56 years old in the year 2023.

Some fans have made compelling arguments that state she was actually born in 1965, but that would still only put her age at around 58 years old.

Since The Marvels is set in 2025, many believed that Carol would be anywhere from 58 to 60 years old, so the confirmation that she is actually older than 60 is definitely a bit of a surprise.

Why Is Brie Larson's Captain Marvel Older Than She Looks?

It might throw many fans off to watch Captain Marvel and then Avengers: Endgame and see that Carol Danvers looks the exact same despite the two films being set 28 years apart.

It would be understandable to theorize that she simply doesn't age due to her cosmic powers, but the actual explanation has to do with her blood.

Carol does actually age just like any other living being, but since she received a blood transfusion from Yon-Rogg, that means that she has Kree DNA, and Kree age much slower than humans do.

Therefore, Carol may be over 60 years old in human terms, but that Kree DNA explains why she still looks pretty much the same as she did in Captain Marvel.

The Marvels premieres in theaters on November 10.