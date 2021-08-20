Captain Marvel 2's Darker Story Teased by Director

One of the biggest new characters in the MCU who was recently introduced is Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau. Freshly out of snapped purgatory, her first assignment was to figure out what was going on in Westview. Little did she know that she was going to get superpowers in the process.

Another new hero set to be introduced into the MCU is Imav Vellani, a first-time actress who will be bringing Kamala Khan to life otherwise known as Ms. Marvel. The first Pakistani-American superhero and Captain Marvel fangirl will bring a whole new dynamic and personality to the proceedings when her show, Ms. Marvel, airs on Disney+.

What do these two have in common? Well, both will be teaming up alongside Brie Larson's Captain Marvel in the upcoming film, The Marvels. The film, directed by Nia DaCosta, won't arrive for a while, but that hasn't stopped fans from being excited about the newly announced ensemble.

While promoting her upcoming film Candyman, DaCosta touched upon some important themes and ideas the director intends to explore in her upcoming MCU debut.

A DARKER STORY FOR CAPTAIN MARVEL SEQUEL

Marvel

Handyman and The Marvels director Nia DaCosta sat down with Variety and discussed some themes of her upcoming horror film.

DaCosta pointed out that "everyone is aware there's something wrong about the way violence is enacted against Black people in this country:"

“I think everyone is aware there's something wrong about the way violence is enacted against Black people in this country... it feels like [‘Candyman'] should be prescient, but Black people carry this pain with them all the time and have for a long time.”

While The Marvels doesn't quite explore that message in the same way, it does share an exploration into pain and trauma, with DaCosta saying she is "obsessed with how we all deal with our pain and trauma:"

"“I can say [The Marvels][is] a very different beast... But I am obsessed with how we all deal with our pain and trauma, and there's some of that in the story.”

EXPLORING CAROL DANVERS' TRAUMA

The exploration of pain and trauma is nothing new to the MCU as WandaVision did just that, with Wanda's grief having been responsible for all of the chaos going on in Westview. The thing with trauma, though, is everyone deals with it differently, which in turn means different filmmakers will bring different interpretations of the process to their respective projects.

DaCosta has spoken about how she is approaching The Marvels before, having recently said it to be refreshing to be working in a world such as the one Carol Danvers' sequel brings to the table.

Not much is known about the plot of Carol Denver's next adventure, but a villain has been cast at least, and it also looks like Jude Law's Yon-Rogg may be returning to the fold. Then, of course, there's the not-so-surprising return of Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury.

Fans will have to wait until November 11, 2022 to witness The Marvels in theaters.