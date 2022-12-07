Does Captain America Cry During Sex? Marvel Just Answered That Exact Question

For those wondering if or when Steve Rogers' Captain America cries during sex, that answer has now been given by Marvel.

Despite walking off to live the life he had earned back at the end of Avengers: Endgame, Chris Evans' Star-Spangled hero was somehow still the talk of the town in Phase 4. One of those topics was his sex life.

Once Marvel Studios made the joke about America’s ass, it was all over for Steve—his legacy had been cemented. Even Jennifer Walters was in on it, having his now iconic butt as her phone’s lock screen.

However, She-Hulk took it up another notch by asking a simple question: did Steve lose his virginity before walking off into the sunset? It’s an important inquiry, one that Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner had the answer to this whole time: "to a girl in 1943 on the USO tour.

The resulting revelation led to the Hulk revealing that Captain America did, in fact, bone before getting iced.

But does the character cry before, during, or after sex? While fans might not get to know about the MCU’s answer, the comics seem to have one for its incarnation of Steve.

Wait, Does Steve Rogers Cry During Sex?

Ever wondered if Steve Rogers cries before, during, or after sex? Well, wonder no more.

When asked that very question, comic writer Jackson Lanzing revealed on Twitter how “there is a literal answer to [that] question” in a newly-released issue:

"Does Cap cry before/during/after sex?" Lanzing: “I cannot believe I get to say this… but there is a literal answer to this question in the pages of tomorrow's CAPTAIN AMERICA comic… Enjoy.”

The moment in question happens in Captain America: Sentinel Liberty #7.

In the comic, both Steve and Sharon Carter have a charged moment.

Marvel

That moment was so charged that a tear can be seen leaving Steve’s eye.

Marvel

Readers can all put together what’ll be happening next for Cap.

Marvel

Marvel & Its Heroes' Sex Lives

Those who have been wondering about Steve’s emotional quirks are probably thrilled to have this mystery solved finally.

Who else in the Marvel Universe might have similar tendencies? There are good chances that Chris Hemsworth’s Thor is on the list—Taika Waititi’s version of the character sure does seem like the type to cry after sex.

Banner’s probably a little sick of the topic, seeing as they all have one advantage over him: his teammates can actually get it on. Sadly for him, his cousin seems to be doing fine in that arena; Liv Tyler’s Betty Ross would be jealous.

Hopefully, all of this Captain America talk will eventually culminate with the return of Chris Evans himself. After all, the MCU has specifically avoided elaborating on his ultimate fate post-Endgame.

Fingers crossed, he can return in time to partake in Avengers: Secret Wars.

Secret Wars hits theaters on May 1, 2026.