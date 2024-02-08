New supposed promotional material has fans believing speculation that Tom Hardy is starring in a new Cape Fear movie releasing in 2024.

Cape Fear 2024 Rumors Explained

A poster went viral on Facebook and across social media teasing a film remake of 1991's Cape Fear being released sometime in 2024.

This poster shows Tom Hardy seemingly replacing original Cape Fear star Robert De Niro in the role of Max Cady, donning a sizable beard and holding a lit cigar between his teeth.

The poster also lists Oppenheimer's Emily Blunt, Last Man Standing's Kaitlyn Dever, and MCU star Mark Ruffalo as co-stars, which can be seen below:

Facebook

The poster also came with a synopsis, setting the film up for release in June 2024 with Dune director Denis Villeneuve supposedly taking the helm:

"Experience the chilling revival of a classic in the newly adapted 'Cape Fear,' starring Tom Hardy as the formidable Max Cady, on a relentless quest for vengeance. With a stellar cast including Mark Ruffalo and Emily Blunt, this modern remake weaves a harrowing tale of manipulation, revenge, and survival, pushing a family to their limits. Directed by Denis Villeneuve with a keen eye for psychological depth and moral ambiguity, this gripping thriller promises to hold you captive until its breath-taking climax. Coming to theaters in June of 2024."

Based on the source of this poster, the film can easily be debunked as fake, as the Facebook page is satirical, creating and posting fake movie posters for various films.

Also important to remember is that director Denis Villeneuve is currently in the final stages of preparation for his work on Dune: Part Two, which is due for release on March 1.

On top of that, Tom Hardy is currently back to work filming Venom 3 for Sony Pictures, which will keep him busy for the next few months until the film releases on November 8.

Will Cape Fear Be Remade in 2024?

As proven above, not only are there no plans for a Cape Fear remake to be released in 2024, but there are no plans for a movie remake to be made at all.

However, according to a Deadline report from November 2023, a TV series based on Cape Fear is in development with acclaimed directors Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese serving as executive producers.

This marks the first-ever team-up effort between Spielberg and Scorcese. The series will also be developed under showrunner Nick Antosca.

It is said to be an unconventional take on the original story based on John D. MacDonald’s novel, described as a contemporary thriller that looks at the USA's obsession with the world of true crime in the new millennium.

It will feature a pair of married attorneys who find themselves in a world of trouble when a murderer from their past gets out of prison after a long sentence.

The Cape Fear book series is known as a favorite of Antosca's since he was young, and he approached Universal about adapting the book into a series.

1991's Cape Fear is available for rent and purchase through most online platforms.