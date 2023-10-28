Venom 3 Gets Concerning Release Update (Report)

The release of Tom Hardy's Venom 3 just got a concerning update amid the ongoing (Screen Actors Guild) SAG-AFTRA strike.

The third film in the series already commenced filming in June, with set videos coming out of Cartagena, Spain, which will be "represent[ing] Mexico." The images also confirmed that the movie is set during the Day of the Dead, a traditional Mexican holiday.

Sadly, production shut down along with the rest of the industry in July when the SAG-AFTRA strike first started. Despite the hiccups, the movie still holds a release date of July 11, 2024.

Though, that might be due to change any day now.

A new update from Variety has painted a concerning picture when it comes to the release of Tom Hardy's upcoming film, Venom 3.

The outlet's report noted that Sony's upcoming sequel "face[s] setbacks unless production can resume in the next few weeks."

As it stands, the sequel will be hitting theaters on July 11, 2024.

While details of the plot of Venom 3 remain a secret, a post on Instagram from Hardy seemingly teased that this upcoming entry might be the actor's last outing as the fan-favorite anti-hero.

A previous rumor also suggested that Doctor Strange's Chiwetel Ejiofor is being considered for a key role.

What Can Fans Expect From Venom 3?

The current rumor is that Chiwetel Ejiofor might be playing Orwell Taylor, the leader of a group known as The Jury. This organization exists solely to get rid of Venom, so Tom Hardy's leading symbiote is bound to have a hard time.

Fans are also expecting Venom 3 to pay off the previous film's tease with Stephen Graham's Detective Mulligan, who was set up to become the symbiote Toxin, the son of Carnage and Venom.

Perhaps Sony Pictures will also surprise audiences and bring Carnage back for another bout. Many were disappointed when Let There Be Carnage seemingly killed off the iconic villain so soon.

Venom 3 won't be the only Marvel film released from Sony Pictures in the next year. The studio will also be debuting Madame Web on February 14, 2024, and Kraven the Hunter on August 30, 2024.

Venom 3 is currently set to release on July 11, 2024.