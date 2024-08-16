Is a New Pippi Longstocking Movie Releasing In 2024? Remake Speculation Explained

Fans are seeing speculation build around a new rumored Pippi Longstocking movie remake rumored for release in 2024.

Is Pippi Longstocking Remake Releasing in 2024?

A post on the Eleven01 Facebook page teased the release of a rumored Pippi Longstocking remake, which seems to be set for release in 2024.

The poster features an animated take on the classic character, featuring her classic bright red hair, as leaves fall around her. The title of the movie, which can be seen in the poster below, is The New Adventures of Pippi Longstocking:

The New Adventures of Pippi Longstocking

Along with the poster, a short description of the film was included, teasing Monster House's Gil Kenan as the director and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire's McKenna Grace playing the leading role of Pippi. This movie is said to be developed by Sony Pictures Animation:

"NEW 'PIPPI LONGSTOCKING!!!' | First Trailer | Is Coming (2024 ) Experience the magic of 'The New Adventures of Pippi Longstocking' from Sony Pictures Animation, directed by Gil Kenan of 'Monster House' fame. Join Pippi, voiced by McKenna Grace, as she brings her boundless imagination and superhuman strength to life in a whirlwind of fun and adventure. This heartwarming animated film is perfect for the whole family, coming soon to theaters!"

This movie is verifiably fake, as there is no official Pippi Longstocking movie planned for release this year.

There has not been a Pippi Longstocking movie released since 1997 — a 2D animated movie starring Melissa Altro and Catherine O'Hara. That movie became a financial disaster, barely grossing over $500,000 at the global box office (per Box Office Mojo).

Will There Be a Pippi Longstocking Remake?

Updates on a Pippi Longstocking remake have been scarce for most of the last 30 years, although signs pointed to one being in the works a few years ago.

Variety reported on an animated Pippi Longstocking movie being developed for theatrical release in 2019. This was set to be produced by Studiocanal, Heyday Films, and the Astrid Lindgren company, and it would have taken inspiration from the original Pippi Longstocking book series from the 1940s.

Nils Nyman, CEO of Astrid Lindgren Films and the grandson of book author Astrid Lindgren, praised producer David Heyman and the rest of the team assembled and saw the vision for a great movie adaptation:

"In David Heyman, with his impressive track record of bringing great literary works to the screen, together with Studiocanal, we are confident that we have found a team that can understand and appreciate the full value of Pippi Longstocking and develop films that capture both the playfulness and the gravity in my grandmother’s works."

Heyman himself (known for producing all 11 movies in the Harry Potter franchise) shared his determination to honor Lindgren's vision while praising Pippi for inspiring so many families over the years:

"Pippi has endured and inspired families everywhere through her life-force, strength of character and her irrepressible joie de vivre. Astrid Lindgren’s books have been translated around the globe for many years – a testament to her vision, which we are determined to honor with a new film."

Since then, there have been no additional updates on where this animated movie stands in terms of production or release.

While a Pippi Longstocking remake could certainly be ready to hit the big screen sometime in the next five to ten years, it will not be an immediate development.

