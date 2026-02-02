Fan-Favorite Bridgerton Star Makes Major Netflix Return (But Not In The Way You Think)

It has been announced that, after years of waiting, one fan-favorite Bridgerton star is set to finally make his major Netflix return. Regé-Jean Page originally played the Duke of Hastings, Simon Basset, in Bridgerton's first season. While he was perhaps the biggest winner coming out of Season 1, winning fans over with his romantic pursuit of Phoebe Dynevor's Daphne Bridgerton, Page opted out of any further appearances in the series, leaving the show after just one season.

This left some fans surprised, hoping that Page would one day come back to the streamer for another round of Bridgerton action. In 2022, he would return in the Netflix original movie, The Gray Man, but it was not the eight-hour hangout with the actor that fans who fell in love with his work in Bridgerton were hoping for.

Thankfully, the wait is over, as Pagfe has been confirmed to appear in a Netflix show once again, although it is not Bridgerton. A new report from Deadline revealed that the Bridgerton Season 1 actor has partnered with Netflix yet again, this time for a new erotic thriller series.

The new streaming project is titled Hancock Park, following a charismatic outsider (Page) who invades the lives of several residents of the affluent Los Angeles neighborhood from which the series takes its name. Page has been confirmed to lead the series, just as he did in Bridgerton's first batch of episodes, and will also serve as one of the project's executive producers.

Hancock Park is the brainchild of Industry writer Matthew Barry, Yellowjackets' Drew Comins, and production company Fifth Season. No release specifics for the project have been revealed, but it has been reported that Netflix is hoping to fast-track the title, aiming to get it to screen as soon as possible.

As for Bridgerton, Page's Simon Basset remains off the table for future seasons of the show. Season 4 of the hit romantic drama is set to debut on Netflix in two parts, coming on January 29 and February 26, 2026.

Will Regé-Jean Page Ever Return to Bridgerton?

While Regé-Jean Page's Hancock Park will help to satiate at least some of those Netflix subscribers hoping for more of the actor on the platform, for many, nothing can replace a potential full-scale return to the series that made him, in a lot of people's minds, Bridgerton.

The new series will fill some of that void, bringing with it some of the erotic thrills that Bridgerton is known for. However, it is missing the period aspect of his OH streaming entry.

So, why hasn't Page popped back up in further seasons of Bridgerton? Other characters have transitioned from one season to the next. Curiously, Page's Simon Basset has not.

In an April 2021 interview with Variety, Page posited that he always saw the story as "a one-season arc," which is why he has not returned to the series:

"It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end – give us a year. [I thought] ‘That’s interesting,’ because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the 'Bridgerton' family rolls on."

It is not as though he harbors any negative feelings about his time on Bridgerton; he just always felt that it was a one-and-done effort for him. So, as Bridgerton continues into Season 4 (read more about the next season of Bridgerton here), fans will have to go without Page.