Netflix Reveals Bridgerton Season 4's Four Main Characters With New Poster

A new poster for Bridgerton Season 4 has been revealed, putting a spotlight on the show's four main characters this time around. Netflix's hit romantic drama, focused on the carnal exploits of the fictional noble Bridgerton family, has been running for six years on the service, telling unique love stories across the Bridgerton family tree.

These tales of romantic too-and-fro have been adored by audiences every time they have come around; however, with it having been nearly two years since the last season, fans are ravenous for their next Bridgerton fix. Luckily, audiences will not have to wait long, as marketing for the show's upcoming fourth season has gone into full swing.

As part of Bridgerton Season 4's ongoing promotional tour, the acclaimed Netflix series debuted a new poster showcasing some of the characters fans can expect to play significant roles in upcoming episodes.

The new poster features four characters, some masked, others not, all standing in the sort of regal wear typical of the show.

Bridgerton Season 4 will release in two parts, with the first hitting Netflix on Thursday, January 29, and the second on Thursday, February 26.

The 4 Main Characters in Bridgerton Season 4

Benedict Bridgerton

Every season of Bridgerton is led by a member of the show's titular family. For Season 4, it will be Luke Thompson's Benedict Bridgerton. He is the second Bridgerton child and son. He has been seen in the series to this point as something of a rolling stone, vowing, to his mother's dismay, that he does not want to settle down.

Season 4 will see Benedict forced to reckon with his commitment to bachelorhood, as he crosses paths with a mysterious lady in silver during a masquerade ball, catching his attention and sending him on a romantic pursuit for the ages.

Sophie Baek

Opposite Benedict Bridgerton in Bridgerton Season 4 will be newcomer to the series Sophie Baek (played by Yerin Ha). Sophie is the aforementioned lady in silver who catches Benedict's eye at a ball thrown by his sister, Lady Violet Bridgerton.

What Benedict does not know, however, is that Sophie is not a fellow member of English high society. Instead, she is a lowly maid, making their potential romance quite controversial amongst the show's noble class.

Lady Violet Bridgerton

Lady Violet Bridgerton (brought to life by Ruth Gemmell) will be key in Bridgerton Season 4's proceedings. After seeing her son, Benedict, jump from woman to woman for years, Violet makes it her quest to help her offspring find his one true love.

To do this, Violet throws a masquerade ball. While Benedict ultimately finds love at the event, it is not exactly with the person Violet had hoped for when she formulated her grand plan.

Colin Bridgerton

Luke Newton's Colin Bridgerton is the last main character prominently featured in the latest Bridgerton Season 4 poster. Colin is Benedict's younger brother and the least likely to inherit the family's viscountcy. This had set the character up for a life of partying without any hope of earning the family's noble status.

That was until the character found love in Season 3, sparking a romance with the beloved Penelope Featherington.