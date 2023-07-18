BMF Season 3: Release, Cast, and Everything We Know

The Black Mafia Family (BMF) series is confirmed to return for a highly-anticipated Season 3 on Starz.

The hit crime drama TV series is created by Randy Huggins and is executively produced by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson. It revolves around the Black Mafia Family's illegal activities like drug trafficking and money laundering.

The show is inspired by the true story of two brothers, Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory, in the late 1980s who started one of the most influential crime families in America.

BMF made its debut on Starz on September 26, 2021. It was renewed for Season 2, which then premiered on January 6, 2023.

BMF Season 3: When Will It Release?

Starz

In January 2023, Starz renewed BMF for a third season. As part of the announcement, the premium cable TV network noted that the series ranked as the "most socially engaged drama" across all networks during its premiere weekend with 4.1 million multiplatform viewers.

Starz president of original programming Kathryn Busby shared this official statement to celebrate BMF's renewal, noting that Season 3 will continue to "expand on the incredible story of the Flenory brothers:"

“’BMF’ captures the essence of Detroit through elevated, gritty storytelling, and our fans have more passionately responded to this show than ever before. Following such a strong debut with season two, we’re thrilled to continue to expand on the incredible story of the Flenory brothers as they change the game by writing their own rules. We can’t wait to see what our extraordinary producers and cast deliver next.”

Given that Season 2 just finished its run in March 2023, it will be a while before Season 3's premiere.

Moreover, the ongoing writers' strike by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the recently confirmed actors' strike by the Screen Actors Guild (SGA) could further push back Season 3's production start, indicating an eventual delay.

As a result, filming for BMF could begin in late 2023 or early next year, with Season 3 potentially releasing in late 2024.

BMF Season 3 Cast Speculation: Who Would Return?

Starz

BMF's core cast is expected to return in Season 3.

Here's a list of actors and characters who will make a comeback:

Demetrius Flenory Jr - Meech

Da’Vinchi - Terry

Russell Hornsby - Charles

Michael Briana White - Lucille

Ajiona Alexus - Kato

Laila Pruitt - Nicole

Kelly Hu - Detective Veronica

Steve Harris - Detective Bryant

Wood Harris - Pat

Seraph - Lori

Myles Truitt - B-Mickie

La La Anthony - Markisha

Snoop Dogg - Pastor Swift

2 Chainz

Ne-Yo

Who Will Not Return in BMF Season 3?

Starz

In the Season 2 finale, Kash Doll's Monique was tragically killed by Eric Kofi-Abrefa's Lamar, meaning that the character will not return in Season 3.

Moreover, it remains to be seen if Lamar will come back in Season 3, considering that his fate was left unknown after he passed out after misusing crack cocaine.

What Will Happen in BMF Season 3?

Starz

In March 2023, BMF showrunner Heather Zuhkle told Variety about what to expect in Season 3, describing the next batch of episodes as a "season of reinvention:"

"What you’re going to see is the fallout and somatically all of our characters are in a season of reinvention across the board – Charles, Lucille, Meech, Terry, Bryant and Jin. There’s consequences to all these things. So you’re going to see all of that dramatized moving forward."

After Season 2, Meech and Terry "won" against law enforcement, with Detective Bryant being removed from the force while also establishing the BMF as a reputable crime enterprise.

It's possible that Season 3 could focus on the lead pair's recruiting efforts to find new members for their growing organization. The story could also address the ramifications of Monique's death while revealing Lamar's true fate.

The first two seasons of BMF are streaming on Starz.