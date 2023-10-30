When Will Blue Beetle Start Streaming? Max Reveals November 2023 Release Schedule Without Movie

An update on Blue Beetle's streaming status has just been made, and it's not promising.

Warner Bros.' latest DC film, Blue Beetle, which opened in theaters on August 18, 2023, became the studio's latest box office flop by only grossing $129.2 million worldwide.

Considering the lack of interest in theatergoing to see Jaime Reyes on the big screen, the 39-day window between cinemas and online purchases wasn't a surprise.

However, that was over one month ago, which now puts into question when Blue Beetle will make the jump to streaming.

Blue Beetle's Current Streaming Status

DC

Following the release of Max's November streaming schedule, it came as a surprise that DC's Blue Beetle was not on the list.

Warner Bros.' streaming slate for November does include notable films like Fantastic Four (2015), Pitch Perfect 2 (2015), The Polar Express (2004), and all six Rocky movies.

While Blue Beetle is absent, this doesn't necessarily imply that the Latino-led comic book movie won't become available on Max next month.

Fellow 2023 DC film The Flash was also absent from its respective Max release month updates. Recently, the studio has shown a tendency to make a special announcement dedicated to these big-budget titles.

When Will Blue Beetle Stream on Max?

Despite this recent update, Blue Beetle is still expected to begin streaming on Max in November. In fact, it previously wouldn't have been surprising if it hit the streamer during October based on previous Warner Bros. trends.

The Flash set the DC-to-Max record for the longest time between its theatrical and streaming release date, which will once again be broken by Blue Beetle.

The 70-day theater-to-streaming window has already been exceeded by Blue Beetle and now the question is how large the gap is going to become.

This is a new strategy for WB and DC as Black Adam arrived on streaming in just 56 days, while Shazam! Fury of the Gods waited until 67 days (Max's launch day) after its release.

A 90-day theater-to-streaming window seems possible now for Blue Beetle, which would have its Max debut come on Thursday, November 16.

In another strategic movie, Barbie was left off the November streaming announcement on Max but is another new film that may hit the streamer in November.

It's a balancing act, but considering the lack of attention Blue Beetle got in theaters (especially when compared to the summer hit of the year Barbie), the superhero flick should be streaming soon.

For now, Blue Beetle is available for purchase online and soon in stores for those looking for a physical copy such as DVD, Blu-ray, or 4K UHD.