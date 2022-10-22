Black Adam 2 Receives Exciting Release Date Update

Dwayne Johnson has been trying to get a Black Adam movie off the ground for a very long time—over a decade, in fact. Finally, the day is here; fans across the world are getting ready to witness the arrival of Teth-Adam to the DCEU.

Sadly, the critical reception of the project probably hasn't been what Johnson was hoping. Though, a Rotten Tomatoes score is unlikely to lessen his intense passion for the character.

No matter how this first film is received, it's a safe bet to assume that a sequel is all but guaranteed. After all, with the star having teased a brand new beginning for the DCEU, it would be quite awkward if it ends up being a false start.

However, according to someone behind the first film, fans won't have to wait very long before they see Black Adam return to the big screen.

DC

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for Black Adam.

In an interview with Comicbook.com, Beau Flynn and Hiram Garcia, the producers behind Black Adam, addressed when fans might be able to expect a sequel to drop.

In reference to how long fans will have to wait until Black Adam returns to movie theaters, producer Flynn assured audiences "[not to] worry... [the turnaround] will be fast."

Garcia added that "it's not going to take that long" for the sequel to get up and running:

"It's not going to take that long. I can promise you that... we aways hope the first domino's the easy one... we'll get cooking on it fast, that's for sure."

Flynn concluded by noting how "[the team will] have the script ready, pretty fast."

As of now, there is no script for a Black Adam 2; however, Garcia noted that one of their main goals is "to establish [that] Superman exists in the same world as Black Adam:"

"Our vision is, what we really want to establish is Superman exists in the same world as Black Adam... both those guys exist in the same universe and that's important for us. It's in the universe where our JSA is and so forth. But we really wanted the world to know that these guys are going to cross paths and how we do it, we're still working on it. We don't want to give that away. But I will say that it's much bigger than what people think."

What's Next for Dwayne Johnson's Hero?

Since Black Adam is only just now hitting theaters worldwide, most fans have no idea what to expect going forward, seeing as how they haven't even seen the first one yet.

However, given all of this Superman talk (with Dwyane Johnson having previously confirmed his cameo before the movie was released), it's a good guess that the Man of Steel will be involved in some capacity. It certainly sounds like everyone wants to see the duo's big showdown.

With that said, it does seem people are forgetting who Black Adam's true arch-nemesis is: Shazam. Yes, Billy Batson, aka Zachary Levi's big DCEU hero.

Thankfully, it looks like he's also confirmed to crossover with the anti-hero at some point in the future. Fans will just have to hope that Dwyane Johnson and the rest of those in charge of the DCEU will be able to live up to all their promises.

Black Adam is now in theaters worldwide.