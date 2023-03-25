New Joker 2 Photo Confirms Another Batman Supervillain's Presence

New images from the set of Joker: Folie à Deux reveal the at least partial involvement of one major Batman villain in the sequel.

Joker 2 has been filming for the last couple weeks, and each day seems to bring more and more information about the DCU Elseworlds story.

From Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn being pictured in a modernized version of a costume invoking Batman: The Animated Series' own Harley to an action-packed car scene, leaks and images continue to reveal character, plot, and story elements to excited fans.

Now, two new images have surfaced on social media revealing another Batman rogue's involvement in the film in some capacity.

Another Batman Rogue in Joker 2?

Photos from the set of Joker: Folie à Deux contain references to Harvey Dent (Two-Face), revealing at least the rogue's existence in the Joker Elseworld story.

@hypefilo on Instagram shared an image from the New York City courthouse set - which also featured Lady Gaga's own Harley Quinn - of what appears to be a protest or riot in support of the Joker. Among the signs and Joker masks is a cardboard poster reading "Harvey Dent is the Clown."

@thehobbyman showed another image, this one of a man seated behind a sign with similar text reading "Dent is a clown."

The doubles-obsessed Batman rogue is half-villain, half-lawyer/politician, often having served as Gotham's District Attorney at one point or another in the comics. The signs indicate that the Joker has been imprisoned, seemingly by Harvey, based on the signs placing the blame on the man.

DC Comics

Two-Face in the Joker-Verse

While not a fitting second rogue to appear in the Joaquin Phoenix Joker movies, but the third after the titular Joker and Harley Quinn, Two-Face at least existing in this version of Gotham is an exciting prospect for fans.

It is unknown if Harvey would be playing a larger role in the story, or be a simple one-off mention on these signs, but it is still noteworthy to see his name mentioned. For all fans know, Harvey hasn't even been Two-Face-icized yet by the time of the events in Joker 2, as the signs indicate him acting as a lawyer, rather than as a rogue.

Either way, as the Joker films continue to establish themselves as their own, isolated universe of stories, they have the opportunity to contain unique versions of well-known characters, be it Joker, Harley, or even Two-Face.

Joker: Folie à Deux releases in theaters on October 4, 2024.