All 6 Marvel Actors Featured In the Barbie Movie

Aside from the fact that Barbie has a stellar cast, several actors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Sony's animated Spider-Verse movies, and Fox's X-Men movies.

Barbie highlights a star-studded ensemble featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as its lead actors.

The movie broke a plethora of box office records during its opening weekend, and some would argue that one of the factors is due to its massive lineup of famous actors.

Every Marvel Actor in Barbie

1.) Issa Rae

Issa Rae

Issa Rae plays President Barbie in Barbie, the leader of Barbieland.

In the Marvel universe, the actress also made her debut as Jessica Drew aka Spider-Woman in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, working alongside Oscar Isaac's Miguel O'Hara aka Spider-Man 2099.

2.) Alexandra Shipp

Alexandra Shipp

Alexandra Shipp played a significant role alongside Margot Robbie and the other stars in Barbie as Writer Barbie.

Shipp is a veteran actress in Fox's X-Men universe since she portrayed Ororo Munroe aka Storm in X-Men: Apocalypse, Deadpool 2, and Dark Phoenix.

3.) Simu Liu

Simu Liu

Simu Liu plays one of the main Kens in Barbie in Barbieland alongside Ryan Gosling and Ncuti Gatwa.

Liu made his MCU debut as Shang-Chi in 2021's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and it is poised for a major role in Phases 5 and 6.

4.) Kingsley Ben-Adir

Kinglsey Ben-Adir

Kingsley Ben-Adir portrays the other Ken who serves as the best friend of Ryan Gosling's Ken in Barbieland.

Ben-Adir recently made his debut as Gravik in Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion series on Disney+ this year.

5.) Ariana Greenblatt

Ariana Greenblatt

Ariana Greenblatt plays Sasha in Barbie, the daughter of America Ferrera's Gloria, who helps Margot Robbie's Stereotypical Barbie and the other Barbies to restore order in Barbieland.

Greenblatt actually portrayed young Gamora in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War.

6.) Asim Chaudhry

Asim Chaudhry

Asim Chaudhry plays a minor role in Barbie as a Mattel Warehouse Employee.

In the MCU, Chaudhry voiced the character Teefs, one of Rocket Raccoon's friends, in James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 this year.

Barbie is now playing in theaters worldwide.