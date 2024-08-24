Who Does Anita End Up With In 'Back to 15'? Answered

Netflix's Back to 15 chronicles Anita's complex life as she travels through time.

The hit Brazilian series sees Anita using a website called Photoblog to time travel so that she can improve her life as well as the lives of her friends and family.

One of Anita's romantic interests in the series is Fabricio, a guy she initially never liked because he was dating her sister, Luiza.

Anita & Fabricio's Friendship & Relationship Explained

Fabricio and Anita had a tumultuous yet charming bond throughout the first two seasons of Back to 15.

In Season 1, Fabricio is a bully and aware that Anita can travel through time. He agrees to help Anita for his own benefit in order to get together with Luiza again.

Season 2 sees Luiza moving out of town which leads to Fabricio starting to get attracted toward Anita instead. This is not surprising for many since the pair had incredible chemistry together.

Anita, however, is still hesitant to act on her feelings for Fabricio out of respect for her sister.

Making things complicated, Anita has her eyes set on another man named Henrique while Joel also wants to be with her. Another hurdle that prevents the pair from being together is Fabricio's shyness and nonexpressive self.

Did Anita End Up With Fabricio in Season 3?

Back to 15's Season 3 finale sees Anita trying to delete the Photoblog website to prevent her and anyone from stopping time travel.

However, a raging Denis (aka someone who doesn't want to see Anita fulfill her mission) arrives to stab Fabricio, leaving Anita conflicted about leaving the past since he is on the brink of death.

Anita ultimately gets back to the present, leaving an injured Fabricio behind in the past. She is also not aware if Fabricio is still alive after she returns to her timeline.

It is later revealed that Fabricio survived in the past and he surprised Anita during a party with their friends.

After a fair share of ups and downs and time travel shenanigans, Anita and Fabricio ended up together in the present timeline.

All three seasons of Back to 15 are streaming on Netflix.

