Marvel Teases New Version of The Avengers In Trailer For MCU's What If...?

What If..? is set to showcase the MCU multiverse in a unique way, revealing alternate storylines from the vast Infinity Saga. The anticipation is high for the upcoming series, especially considering that this is Marvel Studios' first foray in the animated realm.

What If..? will feature certain MCU events that play out differently while also revealing unexpected team-ups between characters like Tony Stark and Erik Killmonger. Marketing revealed some episodes of the series such as a storyline where Hayley Atwell's Peggy Carter will be the one to take the Super Soldier Serum instead of Steve Rogers and the late Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa taking up the Star-Lord mantle.

Aside from the alternate reality shenanigans, What If..? will also feature the return of several MCU actors who will voice their respective Marvel characters like Samuel L. Jackson and Michael B. Jordan. Unfortunately, it was also confirmed that Robert Downey Jr. will not return to voice Tony Stark in the series.

Now, a new trailer for the animated Marvel series has surfaced online, and it might have confirmed that an alternate version of Earth's Mightiest Heroes will also arrive.

A NEW AVENGERS TEAM IN WHAT IF...?

Marvel Studios officially released a brand new trailer for What If..?, and it appears to tease the formation of an Avengers-esque team of superheroes.

At the 0:38 mark of the trailer, a brief shot of the original Avengers from the Battle of New York was featured, but it then transitioned to a new team showcasing T'Challa's Star-Lord, Gamora, Party Thor, and Killmonger.

This could hint that What If...? is sowing the seeds for the previously-rumored Guardians of the Multiverse ensemble, potentially featuring every lead hero of the show's debut season.

MULTIVERSE'S MIGHTIEST HEROES

What If..? presents exciting story opportunities for the MCU, and this latest revelation about a new version of the Avengers is a prime example of it.

For starters, the presence of this new collection of heroes was already teased in a leaked poster back in April 2021. The image revealed that Jeffrey Wright's The Watcher is trying to assemble the multiverse's protectors in the form of the Guardians of the Multiverse.

At this stage, it's good to see this team in action even for a brief moment, and it will be interesting to see how they will be formed ahead of a mysterious conflict.

Based on what's been revealed so far, it looks like the Watcher will serve as their Nick Fury, or the one who will recruit them for a greater cause. This makes narrative sense since he is the only character who is capable of recruiting these multiverse-based heroes. The only question is: how is he allowed to intervene?

Aside from the aforementioned heroes featured in the trailer, there's a strong chance that other MCU characters like Doctor Strange, Black Widow, and even Spider-Man will join the team. The threat that they are trying to defeat is still unknown, but it's possible that it is a multiverse-related villain that could rupture reality itself.

It remains to be seen if What If..? will be affected by other projects, but there's a chance that Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness could have at least an impact on the overarching narrative of the series.

What If..? is set to premiere on Disney+ on August 11.

The new trailer for Marvel Studios' What If..? can be viewed below: