Avengers: Endgame Production Designer Joins Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange 2

The development of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had a rocky start, as Scott Derrickson amicably departed the project “due to creative differences.” But Marvel Studios was able to quickly recover, replacing the Doctor Strange director with renowned horror and Spider-Man director Sam Raimi. Due to the ongoing pandemic, filming for the Doctor Strange sequel was delayed, which may have actually been more of a benefit than a curse for this production.

Over the past few months, roles behind-the-scenes have begun to be filled, with X-Men: First Class and Logan cinematographer John Mathieson being nabbed by Marvel Studios. However, it seems, either due to the delay in production or director, Robert Stromberg has left as production designer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. His replacement is someone familiar with Marvel Studios and the Sorcerer Supreme.

NEWS

Christopher Marc of The Ronin is reporting that production designer Charles Wood, who previously worked on the last three Avengers movies and the original Doctor Strange, was hired onto Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

WHAT THIS MEANS

It could be possible that Charles Wood has been brought on due to his past work on Scott Derrickson's Doctor Strange and his work on three of the four Avengers movies. Thus far, rumors are pointing to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to be an enormous movie, filled with various multiversal superhero encounters. The film will seemingly fit with the ongoing pattern of the majority of Marvel Studios' movies moving forward being huge and elaborate crossover events.

Thor: Love and Thunder has been described as an Avengers movie in scope and scale, Captain Marvel 2 is rumored to be an adaptation of Secret Invasion, and, of course, Spider-Man 3 will reportedly be including not only Doctor Strange but Daredevil too. So, those Avengers movies in Charles Wood's resume may have been a benefit, as he's clearly capable of handling the visual style for the Doctor Strange sequel, what will likely be a huge production comparable to an Avengers movie.