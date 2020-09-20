Marvel Studios Possibly Considering Tom Cruise for Alternate Reality Iron Man in Doctor Strange 2

One of the most exciting new ventures Marvel Studios will be journeying into with Phase 4 is the full-blown concept of the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse. After brief teases of this expansive new idea in the first Doctor Strange movie and another short mention of it during the Time Heist of Avengers: Endgame, the MCU has plans to dive into the deep end for 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

While no plot details have been revealed for the sequel, the title alone teases a never-before-seen adventure in this franchise as the Sorcerer Supreme gains even more mastery over both his own powers and the use of the Time Stone.

As if things weren't already crazy enough as well for this sequel, news has arrived on some of the potential ideas Marvel Studio has in store for this massive entry in Phase 4.

In a new release from insider Daniel RPK's Patreon account, Marvel Studios is reportedly considering using a number of different cameos to show multiple versions of Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange through the course of 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While nothing is confirmed to be happening yet, the post reveals something interesting about actor Tom Cruise:

I have they are considering a bunch of interesting cameos for Strange to play different versions of chatacter we know. One example I heard of they are considering is Tom Cruise as Tony Stark from another Earth (At one point Cruise almost got the role of Stark before RDJ)

WHAT THIS MEANS

MCU fans have been hoping ever since this movie's initial announcement that the studio wouldn't hold back any punches, and if this proves to be true, this could mean that absolutely massive things are coming when the MCU Multiverse is finally fully explored. So far, the only non-Doctor Strange use of this expansive world was from Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home, although it was proven to be completely fake before the end of the film.

The Tom Cruise information is such an exciting prospect for Marvel Studios, and it could open the door for many potential Marvel actors to have even a small moment in the next magical adventure. This also isn't the first time this theory has been crossed, with another rumor from January mentioning the idea of different versions of MCU characters in this movie as well.

The list of MCU potentials over the years has included some of the best and biggest names Hollywood has had to offer, and with so many characters in existence, this could be the perfect opportunity for director Sam Raimi and Marvel Studios to completely open the flood gates in terms of cameos and new multiverse versions of MCU heroes. As excited as fans have already been for this movie, it now seems that almost no movie in Phase 4 has more hype attached to it over the next year and a half.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to hopefully begin production in November 2020, and is scheduled to release in theaters on March 25, 2022.