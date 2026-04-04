Avengers Doomsday’s New X-Men Suits Pose 1 Major Problem for the MCU’s Future Mutant Team

Avengers: Doomsday's X-Men teaser trailer delivered a visual feast that fans waited nearly three decades to witness. The trailer sparked a wave of excitement, primarily due to the stunning reveal of the legacy X-Men in their true comic-book glory. James Marsden’s Cyclops finally rocked the vibrant blue-and-yellow Jim Lee suit, complete with the iconic tactical pouches and chest harness.

Fans saw this as a major win. After 26 years of black leather and muted tactical gear, Marvel Studios is finally embracing the proper aesthetics of the mutant team. However, this long-overdue win carries a hidden cost many might not have realised. By giving the Fox-era cast their definitive comic-book looks now, Marvel creates a significant hurdle for its own upcoming reboot planned for Phase 7.

For years, fans viewed the '90s Jim Lee aesthetic as the final boss of X-Men costume design. It remains the most recognizable and beloved iteration of the team, popularized by both the best-selling comics of the era and the original animated series. By deploying these specific suits in Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel Studios is cashing in on the most valuable visual currency the X-Men possess.

The problem arises when the Multiverse Saga concludes, and Marvel prepares to launch its official, sacred timeline X-Men reboot. Historically, every new chapter in the MCU relies on a distinct visual refresh to separate the new version of a hero from what came before. When Tom Holland replaced Andrew Garfield, his suit featured mechanical eyes and a vastly different texture, signaling a new beginning for the Spider-Man character. If the legacy cast currently embodies the definitive Jim Lee aesthetic, the rebooted cast faces an impossible choice: repeat the look and risk feeling like a redundant cover band, or adopt less popular designs to find a unique identity.

How the Fox-Era X-Men’s Comic-Accurate Suits Could Cause Issues in Phase 7

Marvel Studios

The release of Avengers: Doomsday and the subsequent Avengers: Secret Wars will undoubtedly trigger a global rollout of action figures, statues, and apparel. Marvel will maximize the profit potential of seeing Marsden, Jackman, and Stewart in their most iconic gear.

Once the market is saturated with definitive Jim Lee Cyclops and other figures tied to the legacy cast, the appetite for nearly identical toys for a new actor just a few years later will be significantly diminished. Disney and Hasbro rely on newness to drive sales. If the rebooted X-Men are forced into alternate, perhaps less popular suits from the New X-Men or Astonishing X-Men eras just to appear different on a toy shelf, Marvel risks alienating fans who finally got what they wanted, only to see it taken away in a short period of time.

Marvel Studios now finds itself in a corner of its own making. The studio successfully utilized the comic-accurate hype to bolster interest in the Fox-era characters' return, but it may have played their strongest hand too early. If the upcoming MCU reboot chooses to stay away from the '90s aesthetic to avoid repetition, they might be forced to choose other looks that aren’t as popular as the '90s look.

The alternative is that the new MCU team adopts the same '90s looks, but this risks not having the same impact. If a new, younger actor wears the exact same blue-and-yellow suit Marsden just wore, it diminishes the sense of a fresh start. It makes the new team feel like an extension of the old one rather than a bold new vision for a new generation.

How the MCU Can Remedy Its X-Men Suit Dilemma

Despite the visual overlap, Marvel Studios has several strategic paths to ensure the Phase 7 reboot feels fresh. The most effective solution lies in utilizing the diverse eras of X-Men history that have yet to be explored in live action. While the legacy cast in Doomsday claims the '90s era, the new MCU team could debut in the First Class training uniforms, the classic yellow-and-black jumpsuits from the 1963 original run. This would lean into the likely youth-focused direction of the reboot, making the new team appear more like students than seasoned soldiers.

Alternatively, Marvel could skip the '90s altogether and adopt the Astonishing X-Men aesthetic designed by John Cassaday. These suits offer a sleek, modern take on the classic colors. Another high-concept option is the Krakoan Era fashion, which treats superhero suits as high-fashion streetwear, often incorporating white and silver palettes.

While these alternatives are not on the same popularity level as the 90s aesthetics, they also present a great opportunity for Marvel Studios to elevate these designs to legendary status. Historically, the '90s Jim Lee suits have overshadowed decades of equally compelling artwork. By utilizing the legacy cast to conclude the '90s era, Marvel can clear the deck for the Phase 7 team to champion a distinct aesthetic. If the MCU successfully adapts those designs, they could easily become the new definitive version for a whole new generation of moviegoers.

Marvel has a proven track record of making costumes even more iconic through high-quality storytelling and visual effects. Much like how the MCU made Captain America's scale-mail armor look formidable rather than campy, the studio can do the same for the X-Men's diverse wardrobe.