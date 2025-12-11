Avengers: Doomsday’s Trailer Release Plan Reportedly Revealed (With A Twist)

The latest report about the release plan for Avengers: Doomsday's trailer is a disappointing one due to one unexpected twist. The hype surrounding Doomsday is at an all-time high as marketing is expected to kick off this month with the imminent release of its trailer. The upcoming crossover movie has been making headlines in recent days, with Doomsday's trailer recently achieving a major milestone by being listed as "in progress" in the official Korea Media Rating Board’s online database. As a result, many believed it would arrive as soon as today, December 11, but this no longer seemed to be the case.

Entertainment insider Daniel Richtman shared that the trailer for Avengers: Doomsday won't be released next week, with the twist being that it is exclusive to Avatar: Fire and Ash screenings for the first week of its theatrical run. This would mean that Doomsday's trailer will only be seen by the general public in theaters, and there's a chance that it will be a long wait before it arrives online.

This would also hint that the trailer for Doomsday could be leaked online when someone records it from screenings, meaning that the first look at Marvel Studios' 2026 crossover movie could be from blurry screenshots or videos taken inside cinemas.

Richtman earlier reported that a trailer from Disney was supposed to be released on December 11, but the plans shifted due to the impending arrival of Supergirl's own trailer on the same day (following the release of Kara Zor-el's stunning poster that removed "America" from the heroine's usual slogan).

Disney's shift is understandable because releasing Doomsday's trailer coinciding with Supergirl's would essentially divide fans, leading to comparisons between two of the most significant 2026 big-screen projects. It's also possible that the trailer intended for the December 11 date was for The Mandalorian and Grogu.

Directed by the Russo Brothers, Avengers: Doomsday is Part 1 of the Multiverse Saga's culminating chapter as Earth's Mightiest Heroes, the X-Men, and Fantastic Four work together to prevent the evil plan of Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom from ever coming into fruition. The movie has a stacked cast of 27 confirmed actors, which includes Simu Liu, Pedro Pascal, Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Florence Pugh, Anthony Mackie, and many more Marvel stars. Avengers: Doomsday is set to premiere in theaters on December 18, 2026.

Will The Release Plan for Avengers: Doomsday's Trailer Ruin Its Hype?

Marvel

While this update was disappointing for Avengers: Doomsday (especially for MCU diehards), it was actually a risk worth taking because it helps another contender under Disney's roof (Avatar: Fire and Ash) to continue its success in the box office by prompting moviegoers to flock to theaters to witness the trailer on the big screen first.

Marvel Studios may be aware of potential leaks of the trailer and could already have a contingency plan in place, releasing it soon after it premiered in Avatar 3 screenings (potentially early next week).

It's also possible that the online version of the Doomsday trailer may differ from the Fire and Ash screenings, and this could be a win-win situation, as fans would still want to see the theater-exclusive version to discover notable Easter eggs. A previous report shared that Marvel Studios created 30 different versions of the Avengers: Doomsday trailer, and the strategy of releasing two entirely unique teasers supports this claim.

All in all, this release strategy could be part of Marvel's grand plan to generate more hype for Doomsday, considering that they already know the anticipation is there, and they are simply building on it to drive more momentum and translate that success into the trailer's release.