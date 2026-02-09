Robert Downey Jr. Unveils Wild New Avengers: Doomsday Super Bowl Merch (Photo)

Robert Downey Jr., who is set to portray the MCU's Doctor Doom, revealed a brand-new Avengers: Doomsday merchandise designed for this year's Super Bowl weekend, and it had the perfect design. Marketing for Doomsday has been ramping up since the first four teaser trailers were released last month, and more merchandise has been making the rounds online, offering hints at what to expect at the mysterious introduction of Doctor Doom. Doom-centered promotion has provided major teases of the character's comic-accurate design, while other merchandise hints at his magical powers, which are expected to be unleashed in the film. And now, a piece of unique Doomsday merch has emerged online courtesy of an MCU veteran.

Robert Downey Jr., via Instagram, posted an image of himself and his wife, Susan, wearing an Avengers: Doomsday-themed Super Bowl jersey that shows the hand of Doctor Doom emerging to grab the game's football. The actor posted with the caption, "Team Green."

Instagram

The jersey's design appears to be a reimagination of the iconic Vince Lombardi Trophy of the Super Bowl, as if it's being held by Doctor Doom's armored hand or gauntlet. Aside from the Marvel logo, the jersey features text reading "Super Bowl Doomsday" as part of this year's Super Bowl weekend festivities.

Some have pointed out that the design has a clever double meaning, emphasizing that Doom is a central threat poised to win the "trophy" for achieving his goal for the Multiverse.

Instagram

A previous piece of merchandise from Futures Festival at Pinewood Studios already revealed Doctor Doom's familiar-looking diamond symbol, which could tease his motivations or origins, to be explored in Doomsday.

Directed by the Russo Brothers, Avengers: Doomsday revolves around Doom's manipulation tactics as he seeks to carry out his evil plan for the Multiverse, which likely centers on reforming a singular reality to his liking (aka Battleworld).

Avengers: Doomsday is set to premiere in theaters on December 18.

Why Keeping Doctor Doom's Origin a Mystery Is Brilliant

While the first four teaser trailers for Avengers: Doomsday focused on other characters like Steve Rogers and Thor, the footage didn't hint at Doctor Doom's role at all, which is quite an odd move, since the general audience doesn't know much about Robert Downey Jr.'s new villain. Some have claimed that Doom should've been the focus of at least one of the teasers, so fans would better understand his role.

Despite that, Doom has been a prominent figure in most of the Avengers: Doomsday merchandise and official promotional artwork, giving fans a better look at his overall design and potentially cementing his menacing status ahead of the movie. This latest Super Bowl merchandise is no different, highlighting Doom as a formidable threat once again.

The mystery and intrigue surrounding the character actually work because they let viewers be more excited about Avengers: Doomsday, building long-term engagement that could prove successful when the movie premieres later this year.

Withholding the full Doctor Doom reveal might be the best strategy because it perfectly positions him as an imposing, unknowable force not just to the audience, but also the heroes involved in the Multiversal conflict.