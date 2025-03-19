Avengers Doomsday: Millie Bobby Brown Eyed For MCU Phase 6 Role

While the cast of the next Avengers movies, Doomsday and Secret Wars, will largely consist of returning Marvel heroes, they will certainly include new actors and characters we have not seen in the MCU yet. One such new actor could be Millie Bobby Brown, who is now being eyed for a role according to the directors behind the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, Joe and Anthony Russo.

While over the last near-decade, Brown has emerged as one of the most exciting young talents working in Hollywood (largely thanks to her work as Eleven in Stranger Things), she has yet to strike some of entertainment's major franchises from her big-screen bucket list.

She is back in the public eye though with the debut of her first collaboration with the MCU directing duo The Russo Brothers in their sci-fi adventure film, The Electric State, leading some to wonder if the 21-year-old is getting set for a super-powered debut in the Russos' next film.

Millie Bobby Brown On The Russos Brothers List For Avengers

Avengers: Doomsday directors Anthony and Joe Russo teased the potential of Millie Bobby Brown joining the MCU in Phase 6.

While promoting their new Netflix movie, The Electric State The Russo Brothers were asked about the potential of roping Brown in on their next project, Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

They admitted, "Millie is on the list for every project" going forward for them, including Avengers (via Entertainment Tonight):

"Millie is on the list for every project. You just can't ask for a bigger star right now. And [she is] somebody who is passionate about the work, passionate about promoting the movie, passionate about getting up every day and coming to set, making the crew feel good, she has adopted hundreds of dogs, she brings them to set with her; it is like everybody is having an emotional care day with he dogs. She is just lovely. Yeah we will put her in anything."

"The exciting thing about Millie is that...she is young, and she has characters in her that audiences cannot even guess at yet," the pair added, praising the 21-year-old star and showing their enthusiasm for working with the Stranger Things actress again:

"The exciting thing about Millie is that, even though she has done some wonderful work so far, she is young, and she has characters in her that audiences cannot even guess at yet."

The Electric State was the first time the Russos had worked with Brown, a movie where she played the movie's teenage lead—a young girl searching for her brother in a bizarre mechanical post-apocalypse (read more about The Electric State here).

Brown was previously rumored for roles in the MCU—including one prominent report that she was going to play Sprite in 2021's Eternals.

Back in 2021, she was asked about wanting to take on a superhero role in some capacity, which she teased "I join many conversations," but would only do it if it "feels right:"

"I join many conversations. I would only do something that feels right to me, so when that comes along, then we'll talk about it."

Who Could Millie Bobby Brown Play in the MCU?

These comments from the Russos will almost surely get the wheels of speculation turning among the MCU fandom.

The idea of Millie Bobby Brown hopping on board the Marvel Studios train in Phase 6 (likely as a part of Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars) would almost surely be an exciting one, as the actress has long been the subject of many fan-casting dreams for the MCU faithful.

While there are plenty of characters Brown could play in the super-powered universe, given her age, there is one particular corner of the Marvel world that the Stranger Things star could be perfect for...The X-Men.

Essentially every young star working in Hollywood has been attached to an MCU X-Men rumor at one time or another. Brown's Stranger Things co-star Sadie Sink finds herself at the center of it now, as she has been cast in the upcoming Spider-Man 4 movie with the potential that she is playing Marvel Studios' Jean Grey.

If Brown were to take the leap into the MCU as well, introducing her as another one of Marvel Comics' iconic mutants could be picture-perfect casting. Given her age, Brown could essentially play an X-Men character for the next 20 years if she wanted to, starting young and going well into her 30s and 40s.

A couple of X-Men names that have come up for Brown have been the material-phasing Kitty Pryde and the power-absorbing Rogue. With recent reports saying a potential Kitty Pryde actress has already come to the surface for Marvel Studios, that leaves Rogue wide-open for someone like Brown to play.

Given the acting chops the young star has shown in her career thus far, she feels like she has the tools in her acting tool belt to bring the tragic story of Rogue to life in something like an MCU X-Men project (potentially first getting introduced in one of the new Avengers movies).