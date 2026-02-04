Avengers: Doomsday Will Finally Deliver On The Broken Promise Of Doctor Strange 2

Fans had a lot of high expectations for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness when it came to exploring the Multiverse, and many were upset about how the final product turned out. However, Avengers: Doomsday is set to fulfill that broken promise and bring many different universes to the big screen. Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars will be closing out the Multiverse Saga, and, based on reports and rumors, fans are in for the wildest ride that the MCU has ever been on with the inclusion of Doctor Doom, other universes, and Variants of popular characters.

Industry insider Danier Richtman recently reported via X that Avengers: Doomsday is going to fill a hole in the hearts of MCU fans that was left by Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Specifically, the report stated that Doomsday will be "what people expected Multiverse of Madness to be:"

"'Avengers: Doomsday' is what people expected 'Multiverse of Madness' to be."

Marvel Studios

This may seem a bit vague, but essentially, Richtman is saying that Avengers: Doomsday will be exploring the Multiverse in full and will include many different worlds, universes, and characters that fans thought they would get to see in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Leading up to the release of the Doctor Strange sequel, fans had numerous theories that the movie would be a cameo-fest where anyone and everyone who has ever appeared or even been in talks to appear (like Tom Cruise as Iron Man). After all, the title included the words "Multiverse of Madness," so many thought Marvel Studios was indicating that the possibilities of what would happen would be endless.

Marvel Studios

However, once the movie came along, only a couple of different universes were actually explored. Other worlds did show up, but they were only included in a sort of montage that lasted less than a minute.

Based on the recent report, it seems as though all of the expectations fans had for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be fulfilled in Avengers: Doomsday. The movie is already packed with major MCU characters, and it still has to introduce viewers to Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, but it seems as though it will make time to fully integrate the Multiverse and let fans have a bit of fun by showcasing what other universes look like.

Will Avengers: Doomsday Be an Avengers Movie or a Doctor Doom Movie?

As mentioned, Avengers: Doomsday is already set to include so many different characters from the MCU. The film will even be bringing back older characters like Steve Rogers, making the final product even more crowded.

Now, based on this report, Doomsday will also feature at least a handful of universes, Variants of known characters, and more, so many are likely wondering how everything will fit together. Essentially, it seems as though Doomsday will either be four hours long or the fastest-paced movie of all time if it is going to include everything and give ample time to all of the characters.

However, it is possible that everyone is getting swerved by Marvel Studios. Doomsday and Secret Wars are two parts of the same story, much like how Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame were.

It is possible that Marvel Studios and the Russos will follow the same format, where the first movie (which, in this case, is Doomsday) will be the villain's movie, while the second film (Secret Wars) will be more like a traditional Avengers flick.

If that is the case, viewers may not even spend that much time with the protagonists and heroes in Doomsday, but instead follow Doctor Doom around the Multiverse for most of the runtime.

That would not only better establish Doom and make him seem like the major threat he is, but would also give fans the opportunity to see the Multiverse in a way that they never have before, and in a way that Multiverse of Madness promised. So, fans shouldn't be surprised if, once Doomsday is released, it is more like a Doctor Doom solo project with a ton of supporting characters rather than an Avengers movie.