Avengers: Doomsday Cast Rumor Makes A 20-Year Fantastic 4 Dream Possible

A new casting rumor for Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday could give Fantastic Four fans something they have waited 20 years to see. After the Fantastic Four's long-awaited first MCU solo movie, anticipation is through the roof to see the quartet finally link up with Earth's Mightiest Heroes. On top of that, one other potential roster addition may increase the hype for its release to new levels.

A new rumor indicated that at least one Spider-Man will appear in Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday. According to scooper My Time To Shine Hello, "there IS a Spider-Man in Doomsday," but they did not give any indication of which Spider-Man would be involved.

Marvel Studios confirmed 27 actors for Doomsday's cast in March 2025, which included all four main stars from The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Should any Spider-Man actor join the cast, it would be the first time the web-slinger and the Fantastic Four have ever teamed up in a live-action movie.

Considering the quartet first hit the live-action scene in 2005's Fantastic Four, which came during the middle of Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, this is a team-up fans have wanted to see for over 20 years.

While Sony still owns the live-action rights to Spider-Man, Marvel Studios' purchase of 20th Century Fox gave them ownership of the Fantastic Four, which comes alongside Marvel's deal with Sony to include Spider-Man in the MCU.

Avengers: Doomsday will be the third film in Marvel Studios' Phase 6 slate, the final Phase of the Multiverse Saga. Pitting dozens of MCU and legacy heroes against Robert Downey's Doctor Doom, whose actions will endanger multiple universes and potentially cause the walls between dimensions to shatter.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in theaters on December 18, 2026.

Which Spider-Man Could Be in Avengers: Doomsday?

Sony Pictures

Having any of the three live-action Spider-Man stars in Doomsday would bring new levels of hype for the movie, especially with so many other legacy Marvel stars set to make their MCU debuts here. However, the question is which of the three will swing into action, assuming only one Spider-Man is joining the cast.

Tobey Maguire would be beyond satisfying for longtime Marvel fans, as he had starred in two films from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy by the time 2005's Fantastic Four was released.

With the two movies produced by different studios, they were never able to cross the way many fans had hoped. Now, under Marvel Studios' watch, Maguire could have a shot at shooting webs alongside massive heroes like Reed Richards, the Storms, and Ben Grimm.

Also in play is Tom Holland's MCU web-slinger, who is already rumored to be cast in Doomsday but has not been officially confirmed or denied. Johnny Storm star Joseph Quinn expressed hope to team up with Holland on the big screen, which would make for an epic first meeting as Doomsday's plot unfolds.

Whether it is either of them or Andrew Garfield's Spidey is anybody's guess, particularly considering Doomsday is still well over a year from its debut. The web-slinger is also not likely to show up in any marketing unless Marvel decides to confirm one or all of the actors for this movie, which may have a first trailer debut before the end of 2026.