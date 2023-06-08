Avengers 5 Writer Reveals His Secret Involvement In Spider-Verse 2

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania writer Jeff Loveness was involved with Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and he explained just how much.

The test entry in the Spider-Verse trilogy quickly took the comic book movie world by storm, garnering praise from both fans and critics at a level that hasn't been seen since 2008's The Dark Knight.

The Avengers 5 writer will undoubtedly try to replicate the success of the animated film with his script for the MCU's upcoming team-up film. However, due to the success of its predecessors, Loveness already admitted that that "may be the hardest job in the world."

Jeff Loveness' Involvement With Across the Spider-Verse

Marvel

In a recent tweet, Avengers 5 writer Jeff Loveness revealed that he was actually lightly involved with the creative process of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

In his tweet, Loveness stated that he "wrote some jokes" for the animated film and also called it an "amazing movie:"

"Wrote some jokes for Spider-Man. Did not have a baby. Amazing movie."

In a follow-up tweet, Loveness was surprised by how "so many jokes made it in," while also thanking the crew for the opportunity to work on the movie:

And so many jokes made it in! What a nice surprise. Huge thanks to Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Justin K. Thompson, Joaquim Dos Santos, and everybody else who let me help out in those early days. It was my first movie job ever. Just blown away at how it all came out."

Loveness also shared two photos in his initial social media post - one of the giant poster for Across the Spider-Verse hanging outside the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, California, and the other being a snapshot of the movie's end credits, which shows Loveness' name under the "Special Thanks" section.

It is important to note that Loveness actually wrote Spider-Man comics in the past and also has experience writing Multiverse-style stories such as Rick & Morty and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. That could explain why he was brought on to write some of Across the Spider-Verse's jokes.

Will Jeff Loveness Come Back for Spider-Verse 3?

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will round out the Miles Morales trilogy in a big way as teased by the cliffhanger from the second film, and it is currently set to swing into theaters on March 29, 2024.

It is important to note that the release date could be delayed due to how long it takes to work on the Spider-Verse films thanks to their grand scale.

Seeing as how Jeff Loveness received a "Special Thanks" credit in Spider-Verse 2, on the surface it would seem as though he could be brought back to write some more jokes for the third movie.

However, there is one massive roadblock in the way, and its name is Avengers 5.

The MCU's next Avengers film is expected to hit theaters on May 2, 2025, but it could suffer a delay due to the ongoing Writer's Guild of America strike.

As previously mentioned, Loveness already revealed that writing the script for The Kang Dynasty could possibly be the biggest task he has ever had to accomplish, meaning that it will be all hands on deck for him until production wraps.

It is entirely possible that Loveness will genuinely have no extra time on his hands to do anything except write The Kang Dynasty.

Avengers 5 is going to be not only one of the biggest but also one of the most important entries in the MCU, and there will almost definitely have to be some rewrites done on top of the actual script.

However, if the process does end up going smoothly, and Sony Pictures was pleased with his work on Across the Spider-Verse, then the writer could very well receive another "Special Thanks" credit on the third entry.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is currently playing in theaters.