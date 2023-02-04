New Ant-Man 3 Trailer Reuses Doctor Strange 2 Promo Slogan

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is taking a leaf out of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' book by using a familiar slogan.

Even though Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is still over two years away - more if it ends up getting delayed - Marvel Studios has already begun setting up its next ensemble blockbuster across Phase 4 and is showing no signs of slowing down going into Phase 5.

Loki brought the Multiverse into play and teased the next big threat; Doctor Strange 2 hinted at how Incursions will fit into things; and now Ant-Man 3 will finally introduce Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror as he begins to terrorize Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

Ahead of Quantumania's imminent release, Marvel Studios has been going to get lengths to push its connections to Avengers 5 and Kang. And now, they have just done so once again in a curious way.

Marvel Hypes Up Ant-Man 3 With Doctor Strange 2 Slogan

Marvel Studios released a new TV spot for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania titled "Before," which steals an interesting promotional slogan for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' "Ready" spot.

Both trailers include the slogan "Nothing can prepare you" - a phrase that was once uttered by Ghost at the start of the "Prepare" spot for 2018's Ant-Man and The Wasp.

Marvel Studios

This may be teasing the Ant-Man threequel to have a similar MCU impact to Doctor Strange 2 in that it will heavily set up Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Marvel Studios

Quantumania is expected to tie closely to Avengers 5 through its debut of Kang the Conqueror. Multiverse of Madness was already integral to setting up the next batch of Avengers blockbusters due to its introduction of Multiversal incursions.

Alternatively, when Doctor Strange 2 hyped itself up in that way, many believed Marvel Studios was teasing the exciting Illuminati cameos. Perhaps the use of the same slogan may imply that Ant-Man 3 will include a similar level of cameos.

Why Ant-Man 3 Copied a Doctor Strange 2 Slogan

Marvel Studios' decision to use the same slogan for two different movies just nine months apart is certainly a strange one. What exactly this means is tough to say, perhaps Marvel Studios is implying similar MCU connections or cameo content between the movies.

Or perhaps the marketing team believed that the spot and slogan were particularly effective, simply expecting the duplication to fly under the radar. Then again, if the marketing teams are different between the films, this could also be a pure coincidence.

Either way, Doctor Strange 2 and Ant-Man 3 are currently expected to be the two most important movies in setting up Avengers 5 due to their Multiversal and Kang connections. So, whether this slogan overlap was intentional or not, it does make plenty of sense.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on Friday, February 17.