Ant-Man 3: Marvel Celebrates New Year's With Quantumania Video

Marvel Studios flipped the calendar to 2023 by promoting the first movie in Phase 5 of the MCU, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

As the calendar turns, so do the pages of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as the next chapter arrives in 2023 with Phase 5. Ant-Man 3 will be the first new page in that next chapter, bringing the first feature-length look at the Multiverse Saga's ultimate big bad, Kang the Conqueror.

After the rebuilding chapter that was Phase 4, Ant-Man 3 kicks off a run of returning characters making their impact on the Multiverse Saga. The third of the Peyton Reed's Ant-Man trilogy sees Scott Lang, Hope Van Dyne, and others return while also featuring the namesake for the next Avengers-level threat.

Plenty of ingredients for excitement for the MCU faithful boosted by a stellar marketing campaign. Marvel Studios looks to add to that hype with a New Year's Celebration focused on the next big theater event for the red brand.

Kang's New Years Rockin Eve

On Marvel UK's Instagram page, Marvel Studios celebrated the new year with a motion graphic teasing the upcoming Paul Rudd film, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

It begins with the Ant-Man and The Wasp tile card text treatment saying "2022" accompanied by an upbeat and traditional Ant-Man-esque score.

Marvel Studios

It then moves into that year shrinking into the Quantum Realm as a new year emerges in its place. "2023" with the new Kang-themed font and an ominous and epic score.

Marvel Studios

Here is a look at the original post.

2023: The Dynasty Begins

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania kicks off Phase 5 and 2023 for Marvel Studios. Much like 2022's leadoff MCU movie, it is set up to be a vital piece of the Marvel Cinematic Universe puzzle.

Last year Marvel UK posted a similar graphic to celebrate the New Year to the tone of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse Of Madness. In the same way, that graphic visualized a change in tone from the original Doctor Strange to the sequel.

If the past speaks any language it is that of change. The tonal evolution from Doctor Stange to Multiverse of Madness is drastic, to say the least. Based on the trailers and interviews from the cast and crew, a similar tone shift is coming for the Ant-Man franchise.

This has the feeling of Thor: Ragnarok as the first two installments of Peyton Reed's Marvel franchise, while incredibly endearing and entertaining, lacks a sense of importance amongst other MCU projects. Ant-Man 3 feels as important as any movie on the upcoming Marvel Slate.

Much of that has to do with Jonathan Majors returning to play a past (present? future?) version of He Who Remains which debuted in Loki. Kang is within the Quantum Realm presumingly building his dynasty.

This is the type of free-agent addition to a middle-of-the-road franchise that takes it to another level. There is no telling what incredible heights Marvel's tiniest franchise can reach with Avengers: Kang Dynasty on the horizon, and the title character making his theatrical debut.