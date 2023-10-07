Marvel Confirms What We All Suspected About Loki & Ant-Man 3's Kang

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania set up an interesting element of Kang the Conqueror's story, and Marvel Studios just confirmed it to be true.

Jonathan Majors' MCU debut came in Season 1 of Loki when he played He Who Remains, a character that kept the Sacred Timeline in check so that his own Variants wouldn't get out of hand and cause total chaos.

However, He Who Remains was killed by Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie, causing all of the timelines to split and do just what Majors' character didn't want them to.

Hundreds of He Who Remains' Variants then showed up in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, teasing that, together, they could create an unstoppable force.

Marvel Confirms He Who Remains' Warning

In the Season 1 finale of Loki, Jonathan Majors' He Who Remains told Loki and Sylvie the story of how he created the Sacred Timeline to keep control over his Variants.

He then talked about some of those Variants and their lust for power, but it was unclear exactly when they would show up on-screen.

Marvel Studios just released a Marvel Studios Legends episode about Variants to prepare fans for the upcoming premiere of Loki Season 2.

In that recap, Marvel seemingly confirmed that the Variants He Who Remains spoke of were in fact the same ones seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

Disney+

The Variants Legends Episode featured the scene of He Who Remains talking about his Variants, specifically when he mentioned there were "other versions of [him]."

Disney+

As this dialogue was playing, shots of Rama Tut, Centurion, and Immortus from Quantumania were shown, indicating that those were the specific Variants he was telling Loki and Sylvie about.

Disney+

Another part of the Legends episode showed footage of Kang the Conqueror from Quantumania as He Who Remains spoke about "new lands to be conquered," which further indicated that all of the Variants will be invoking their wrath on the Multiverse.

Will Kang Variants Appear in Loki Season 2?

Jonathan Majors was already confirmed to be returning for Loki Season 2 to play Victor Timely, a Variant of both Kang the Conqueror and He Who Remains.

Timely is set to appear in about half of the episodes of Season 2, so he will have a fairly substantial role, but will there be other Variants that appear?

Since the Marvel Studios Legends episode featured other Kang Variants, coupled with the fact that Season 2 of Loki will focus a lot on the Multiverse, it is entirely possible that even more Variants will show up - perhaps even some of the ones seen in Quantumania.

The footage of Rama Tut, Centurion, and Immortus could have just been a coincidence since they were some of the more prominent Variants in the Quantumania scene, but there's always the possibility that at least one of them could actually show up in the upcoming Season of Loki.

Marvel Studios will definitely have some tricks up its sleeve for the coming project, and fans have learned in the past to never count anything out.

Episode 1 of Season 2 of Loki will be available to stream on Disney+ on Thursday, October 5.