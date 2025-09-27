This Deleted Ant-Man 3 Character Is Pure Nightmare Fuel

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania almost included a character that would have induced nightmares for MCU fans. Ant-Man 3 is a sore spot for viewers, often regarded as one of the biggest flops in MCU history after its release in February 2023. Even so, it brought some wild visuals in its 125-minute runtime, including creatures unlike anything anybody has ever seen on screen.

Concept artist Jerad Marantz shared new concept art from Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. These photos highlighted a character who did not make it into the movie, described as a "slime guy" from the Quantum Realm.

Instagram

Depicted as a purple fleshy ball with yellow eyes, this creature has two "arms" hanging off the front of its body and four wing-like appendages attached to the back.

Instagram

While the being looks almost like a deformed human head with wings attached, its face, complete with a strange slit for its mouth, gives it an extra creepy vibe.

Instagram

Marantz also shared a look at a different version of this creature with black eyes, floating through the air as it looks ahead.

Instagram

In the caption for the image, Marantz explained how the creature would have been seen "in the center" of another slime-based character "floating around." He also used the word "alien" to describe this being, which was one of various creatures he developed:

"Here's a fun one from 'Ant-man and the Wasp Quantumania!' I had originally come up with the concept for a slime guy and there was an idea to put a little creature in the center of that character floating around. I got to do a bunch of concepts for that alien. Here’s just one of them."

Instagram

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was the first movie in Marvel Studios' Phase 5 slate, centered on the titular heroes' journey to the Quantum Realm to fight the villainous Kang the Conqueror. The film stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Kathryn Newton, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Jonathan Majors. Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is streaming on Disney+.

Ant-Man 3's Wealth of Wild Quantum Realm Characters

Instagram

Ant-Man 3 had no shortage of characters thanks to its exploration of the Quantum Realm, which was the first time this area got more than a couple of minutes of screentime in the MCU. Along with human-looking characters like Katy M. O'Brian's Jentorra, a handful of the area's heroes looked far from human.

At the center of these efforts was David Dastmalchian's Veb, a blob-shaped figure with no mouth and bright pink gooey skin. Speaking with The Direct, Dastmalchian discussed Veb being something straight out of science fiction, using his ability to connect people through his genetic makeup while also serving as a passionate fighter in the quest for peace.

With everything that happened after Ant-Man 3's release (particularly Jonathan Majors' unceremonious exit from the MCU), it remains unclear whether Marvel will ever revisit the Quantum Realm or its wild residents.

However, considering the alternate dimensions and realities that will soon take the spotlight at the end of the Multiverse Saga, plenty of possibilities for more crazy heroes and villains are still on the table.